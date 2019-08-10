Route One Investment Company LP Has Increased Its Holding in Post Holdings (POST) by $10.57 Million as Stock Declined; Park Presidio Capital Has Trimmed Its The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Stake by $13.38 Million

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in Post Holdings Inc. (POST) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 97,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 5.92M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $647.68M, up from 5.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Post Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $97.72. About 508,947 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 27/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – FILING AMENDMENT TO FORM 8-K TO PROVIDE ESTIMATES OF CHARGES, COSTS IT EXPECTS TO INCUR IN CONNECTION WITH CLOSURE OF CEREAL MANUFACTURING FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T -REVISES 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING FORECAST TO PROFIT 890.00 BLN YEN FROM PROFIT 780.00 BLN YEN (+14.1%); 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 460.62 BLN YEN VS LOSS 28.98 YEN, 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 330.00 BLN YEN (-28.4 %); 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF AMENDMENT TO DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF ITS PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 25/05/2018 – Post Reports Fire with No Injuries at Michael Foods Plant Location; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Files Confidential Draft Registration for Proposed IPO of Private Brands Business; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group results; 02/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $350M; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS AFFIRMS 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS FORECASTS 450.00B YEN FY17 NET INCOME

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 15.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 318,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 1.68 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.90 million, down from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $36.87. About 13.03M shares traded or 36.78% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 08/05/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $126.5M; 29/05/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Below 200D-MA; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Pretax Profit Margin 41.8%; 25/04/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Below 50D-MA; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net New Assets Negative $18.8B; 17/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Schwab $Bmark; 3Y +65a, 3Y FRN L equiv, 7Y +95a; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – AVERAGE INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS ON COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET WERE $239.9 BLN IN FEB, UP 11% FROM FEB 2017; 07/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Charles Schwab Corporation at ‘A’/’F1’; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Schwab Reports Record Quarterly Net Income of $783 Million, Up 39%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Equity Inc accumulated 29,489 shares. 70,320 are held by Seabridge Investment Limited Liability Corp. Madison Investment Hldgs holds 0.53% or 674,201 shares. D L Carlson Gru reported 57,313 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 118,932 shares. Cornerstone Cap Inc holds 1.63% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 230,157 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 27,728 shares. 17,480 were reported by Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Art Lc owns 263,440 shares. Jabodon Pt holds 5.17% or 143,501 shares in its portfolio. Provise Gp Lc accumulated 104,494 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Com has 558 shares. 93,952 were reported by Segment Wealth Management Ltd. Kornitzer Ks stated it has 55,450 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Il stated it has 261,513 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings.

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21 million and $856.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 23,005 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $49.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 18,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. 2,500 The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) shares with value of $115,250 were bought by Ruffel Charles A..

More notable recent The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wedgewood Partners – The Charles Schwab Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schwab’s USAA Acquisition Is A Win – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Canopy Growth, Cheniere, CSX, Johnson & Johnson, Motorola, Slack, Tilray, VMware and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Charles Schwab Corporation’s (NYSE:SCHW) 1.7% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Yacktman Asset Management Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Analysts await The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SCHW’s profit will be $875.82M for 13.76 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Charles Schwab Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Preview Of Post Holdings Q3 Earnings – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Washingtonpost.com with their article: “JC Penney warned that its stock could be thrown off NYSE – Washington Post” published on August 08, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Coca-Cola, Biogen, Sherwin-Williams, Travelers & more – CNBC” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What Analysts Think About Square’s Post-Earnings Prospects – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Post Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:POST) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.