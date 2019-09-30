Route One Investment Company LP Has Increased Fastenal Company (FAST) Holding by $259.94 Million; Share Price Declined; As Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Decreased Its Stake by $520,000

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in Fastenal Company (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 8.12M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 16.25M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $529.48 million, up from 8.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Fastenal Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 3.96 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.23M, down from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $23.68. About 1.25 million shares traded or 14.36% up from the average. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 14/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Management L Buys New 1.2% Position in Boyd Gaming; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181256: Boyd Gaming Corporation; West Charitable Distribution Adviser, LLC; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Net $41.4M; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE OF TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $600 MILLION TO $620 MLN; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 35C

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold BYD shares while 67 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 73.65 million shares or 3.42% more from 71.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 69.57% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.23 per share. BYD’s profit will be $43.35M for 15.18 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Boyd Gaming Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.22% negative EPS growth.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68M and $145.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc by 2,870 shares to 35,370 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlassian Corp Plc by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $3.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 74,000 shares to 4.20 million shares, valued at $308.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.