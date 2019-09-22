Route One Investment Company LP Has Decreased Its Holding in Herbalife LTD (HLF) by $44.03 Million; Kimball Intl (KBAL) Shareholder Menta Capital Has Upped Stake

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Kimball Intl Inc (KBAL) by 122.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 18,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.51% . The hedge fund held 32,802 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $572,000, up from 14,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Kimball Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $722.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $19.55. About 158,343 shares traded or 31.79% up from the average. Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) has risen 7.90% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.90% the S&P500. Some Historical KBAL News: 08/05/2018 – Kimball International CEO Bob Schneider To Retire, Step Down As Chairman — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL INC – SCHNEIDER INTENDS TO STEP DOWN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD BUT WILL REMAIN A MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Route One Investment Company Lp decreased its stake in Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) by 49.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp sold 1.05 million shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.37M, down from 2.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Herbalife Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $40.21. About 1.30 million shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 24/04/2018 – HERBALIFE LTD – ANNOUNCED ITS NAME CHANGE TO “HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.”, AS APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS AT ITS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife Richard P. Bermingham, Pedro Cardoso and Keith Cozza Stepping Down; 25/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION: ABOUT 49.7M SHRS TENDERED; 09/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Congratulates 2018 ProActive Combine Athletes For Their Commitment To Nutrition, And Peak Sports; 18/04/2018 – Herbalife Tender Offer Set to Expire May 16; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife: Ticker Symbol Will Remain HLF; 25/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN – GIVEN THAT HERBALIFE INVESTMENT HAS BECOME OUTSIZED POSITION, IT IS ONLY “PRUDENT” FOR IEP TO REDUCE EXPOSURE – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now the risk of Ackman bashing it is over; 25/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Herbalife Investment Has Become Outsized Position; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Exceeds First Quarter Net Sales Guidance; Exceeds High End of Reported and Adjusted1 Diluted EPS Guidance by $0.18 and $0.30, Respectively; Raises Full Year 2018 Guidance

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $235.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Camtek Ltd (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 73,408 shares to 26,914 shares, valued at $227,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc by 52,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,146 shares, and cut its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, down 13.51% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.74 per share. HLF’s profit will be $90.39 million for 15.71 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 50 investors sold HLF shares while 81 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 137.50 million shares or 1.56% less from 139.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Company owns 1,037 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Virtu Fin Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,754 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 9,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential accumulated 6,632 shares or 0% of the stock. Virginia Retirement System Et Al accumulated 13,300 shares. Omers Administration Corporation holds 0.08% or 169,500 shares. Coatue Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 10,792 shares. Moreover, Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0.04% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 14,178 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 1.11M shares. Eagle Boston Invest Incorporated has invested 1.02% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,493 shares stake. Oberndorf William E holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 17,635 shares. Aristotle Capital Boston Lc has invested 1.04% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

