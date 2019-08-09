Route One Investment Company LP Has Cut Holding in Facebook (FB) as Market Value Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Duquesne Family Office Boosted Its Stake by $64.65 Million

Route One Investment Company Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp sold 28,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.56 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $260.34M, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $552.73B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $190.16. About 12.55 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – Facebook to Launch Research Group on Election Influence; 20/03/2018 – Mike Butcher: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica, the data firm at the center of the Facebook controversy, has suspended its CEO; 04/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: FB, OLLI & VIAB; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum is leaving Facebook and is expected to step down from the board; 21/03/2018 – Facebook Spins-up a Big Cloud of Cotton Candy (Free Report) $FB; 11/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells House panel that regulation of his industry is; 22/03/2018 – SLOVAK PROTEST ORGANIZERS COMMENT ON THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE; 16/04/2018 – Lawmakers publish evidence that Cambridge Analytica work helped Brexit group; 12/04/2018 – Democratic campaign used Facebook data too; 24/03/2018 – Opinion: Don’t Delete Facebook. Do Something About It

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 552,580 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 5.17M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $609.87 million, up from 4.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $138.89. About 27.50M shares traded or 11.42% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.64 billion for 24.51 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $4.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.38 million shares to 11.09 million shares, valued at $474.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 1.04 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.84M shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma reported 0.06% stake. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust reported 2.22% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Neville Rodie And Shaw reported 0.76% stake. Corvex Management Limited Partnership reported 48,000 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth has 0.27% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,737 shares. Pinnacle Prtnrs accumulated 44,057 shares. Ativo Ltd owns 13,640 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 0.44% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Susquehanna Llp has 0.13% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.91M shares. Round Table Svcs Lc has 0.1% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Barr E S & owns 1,672 shares. Oppenheimer Co Inc holds 214,012 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Rowland And Co Counsel Adv reported 1,441 shares. Park Presidio Cap Limited Liability reported 350,000 shares. Maple Capital Management accumulated 1,339 shares.

