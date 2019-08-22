Route One Investment Company LP Has Boosted Its Stake in The Charles Schwab (SCHW) by $57.84 Million; Mairs & Power Trimmed Its Western Union (WU) Position by $708,876 as Valuation Rose

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Western Union (WU) by 25.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 39,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 116,005 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, down from 155,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Western Union for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.81. About 1.20 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 30/04/2018 – Western Union Adds WeChat Capability to GlobalPay for Students; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.80 TO $1.90; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Western Union; 10/04/2018 – Lebara hooks up with WorldRemit in money transfer pact; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Reflects Expectation Western Union Will Be Able to Manage Through Any Further Compliance Matters While Maintaining It Preeminent Market Position; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 Low to Mid-Single Digit Increase in GAAP, Constant Currency Revenue; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN UNION CO. (THE) OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 13/03/2018 Bitcoin start-ups in Asia take aim at remittances market; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Selected as Payments Provider for OneUnited Bank; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive pays off

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) by 14.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 1.38M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The hedge fund held 11.09M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $474.41M, up from 9.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $37.97. About 3.20 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 14/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – CORE NET NEW ASSETS BROUGHT TO COMPANY BY NEW AND EXISTING CLIENTS IN APRIL 2018 TOTALED $9.9 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Goes Above 50D-MA; 16/04/2018 – Schwab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – SCHWAB APRIL NET NEW ASSETS $9.9B :SCHW US; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET ASSETS AT $248 BLN AT QUARTER-END; STILL ANTICIPATE CROSSING $250 BLN THRESHOLD IN FIRST HALF OF 2018; 25/04/2018 – Taking Charles Schwab to Europe ‘Unlikely,’ CEO Says (Video); 03/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $245.9 Mln; 25/04/2018 – Erik Schatzker on Schwab’s CEO Walter Bettinger; 14/05/2018 – SCHWAB TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS $3.31 TLN AT END OF APRIL :SCHW US; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO on Investor Behavior, M&A, Company Margins (Video)

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) by 34,547 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $81.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 65,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Principal Financial (NYSE:PFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glob stated it has 34.41 million shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0.1% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of invested in 0% or 11,886 shares. Amica Mutual Insur Com holds 0.04% or 15,134 shares. Clark Estates Incorporated Ny holds 0.54% or 188,100 shares. Lvm Capital Mngmt Ltd Mi invested in 16,275 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Cibc Corp has 0.02% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). 99,647 were accumulated by Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Company. Brown Advisory Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Moreover, Aviva Public Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Numerixs Technology Inc holds 0.02% or 7,000 shares. Anchor Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 0.33% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru, a Japan-based fund reported 1.69M shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Communications holds 0.02% or 7,867 shares. Franklin Resources holds 145,559 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Premier Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested in 2.98% or 292,278 shares. Sun Life Fincl Inc has invested 0.02% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Numerixs Invest invested 0.43% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.01% or 4,700 shares. Alexandria Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.71% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.27% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 4.94 million shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). 1.67M were reported by Bank Of Montreal Can. Citigroup Inc holds 0.04% or 971,762 shares in its portfolio. Utah-based Albion Financial Group Ut has invested 0.07% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 1.97M shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm holds 565,674 shares. Manchester Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 950 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% stake. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership accumulated 0.09% or 21,542 shares.

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 818,200 shares to 4.27M shares, valued at $246.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. Ruffel Charles A. had bought 2,500 shares worth $115,250.