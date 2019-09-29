Route One Investment Company LP Decreased Position in Facebook (FB) by $26.50 Million; Kbc Group Nv Has Cut Extra Space Storage (EXR) Position by $432,692

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 20.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 4,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 15,675 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.66 million, down from 19,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.69. About 611,843 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR

Route One Investment Company Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp sold 138,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $274.79 million, down from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $505.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66 million shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – LAWYERS FOR BREXIT CAMPAIGN WHISTLEBLOWERS SAYS THERE IS A PRIMA FACIE CASE THAT VOTE LEAVE BROKE ELECTION LAW IN THE EU REFERENDUM; 06/03/2018 – Facebook eyes change of tune with music videos; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg hints that Facebook has considered a paid version; 26/05/2018 – Joanna Stern: Breaking: Facebook / Amazon listening to microphones… since 1975; 04/04/2018 – Facebook says up to 87m users may be affected by data scandal; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Malaysia’s ex-PM banned from leaving the country; 02/05/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Exclusive: Facebook commits to civil rights audit, political bias review; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Father of slain toddler found out about murder on Facebook; 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK:46 DISRUPTIONS OF FB SERVICES IN 12 COUNTRIES IN 2H17; 29/03/2018 – Facebook’s announcement was part of an effort to clean up its data collection practices after news that millions of Facebook profiles were harvested by an outside agency

Analysts await Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 3.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.2 per share. EXR’s profit will be $159.36 million for 23.53 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Extra Space Storage Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold EXR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 121.15 million shares or 2.66% less from 124.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 839,408 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $36.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 151,966 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liveramp Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.82 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

