Route One Investment Company LP Cut Commscope Holding (COMM) Holding By $9.70 Million; Fuelcell Energy (FCEL) SI Increased By 31.52%

Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) had an increase of 31.52% in short interest. FCEL's SI was 4.63 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 31.52% from 3.52M shares previously. With 10.24M avg volume, 1 days are for Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL)'s short sellers to cover FCEL's short positions. The stock decreased 3.89% or $0.0126 during the last trading session, reaching $0.311. About 5.80 million shares traded. FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) has declined 97.78% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 97.78% the S&P500.

Route One Investment Company Lp decreased Commscope Holding Inc. (COMM) stake by 5.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Route One Investment Company Lp analyzed 461,896 shares as Commscope Holding Inc. (COMM)'s stock declined 40.97%. The Route One Investment Company Lp holds 8.71 million shares with $189.25 million value, down from 9.17 million last quarter. Commscope Holding Inc. now has $2.08B valuation. The stock decreased 6.86% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $10.72. About 4.88 million shares traded or 51.57% up from the average. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500.

More notable recent FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "FuelCell Energy Celebrates 9 Million MWH of Clean Power Generation – GlobeNewswire" on August 05, 2019

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company has market cap of $33.51 million. It develops direct fuelcell plants that generate electricity, heat, and hydrogen for industrial and/or transportation uses, as well as a fuel cell carbon capture solution for coal or gas-fired power plants; and solid oxide fuel cell plants for adjacent sub-megawatt applications to the markets for megawatt-class DFC power plants, as well as energy storage (reversible solid oxide fuel cell) applications utilizing hydrogen as an energy carrier. It currently has negative earnings. The firm serves various markets, such as utilities and independent power producers, industrial and process applications, education and health care, data centers and communication, wastewater treatment, government, and commercial and hospitality.

More notable recent CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Are CommScope Holding Company, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:COMM) Returns Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance" on August 06, 2019