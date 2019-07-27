Roundview Capital Upped Its Ppg Inds (PPG) Holding by $340,032; As Stryker (SYK) Stock Price Rose, Palisade Asset Management Upped by $1.07 Million Its Stake

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 14.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc bought 5,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,143 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52 million, up from 37,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $214.45. About 1.57M shares traded or 54.31% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, L/XL; Catalog Number: 0400-720-000 Sterile personal; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- PCD Kit: Long 90, 13g Match-Ground w/ Bevel, Product Number: 0506-485-000; 03/04/2018 – REG-Stryker announces organizational changes: Lonny J. Carpenter to retire; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Revolution 90 Degree Tibial Nozzle, Product Number: 0606-516-000, UDI: (0; 05/03/2018 stryker corporation | stryker ivas 13g bone biopsy kit | K180327 | 02/26/2018 |; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Corporation- CMI (Collagen Meniscus Implant) device, Ivy Sports Medicine s collagen-based meniscus implant Pr; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, Regular; Catalog number: 0400-830-000 Sterile personal; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong First-Quarter Results — Earnings Review; 14/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ And K9s For Warriors Ceremony To Arnold Palmer Invitational To Kick Off 2018 Tournament Schedule

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 125.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 3,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,458 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $616,000, up from 2,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.94. About 1.21M shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 8.71% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Board to Have Assistance From Outside Counsel in Investigation; 01/05/2018 – Supplier Strategy Expert Paul Eichenberg’s Keynote at Michigan Manufacturers Association MFG Forum to Focus on Auto Electrifica; 16/04/2018 – PPG Industries Inc expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – PPG Recognized as CIO 100 Award Winner for Fourth Time; 21/04/2018 – DJ PPG Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPG); 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES DELAYS 10-Q TO FINISH PROBE OF IMPROPER ACCTG; 22/05/2018 – PPG Class Action: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. – PPG; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – COMMITMENT REMAINS TO DEPLOY AT LEAST $2.4 BLN ON ACQUISITIONS AND SHARE REPURCHASES IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Former Vice Pres and Controller Was Put on Administrative Leave as of April 25, 2018; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries Sees Other Cash Costs of $35M-$40M

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77M and $631.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 33,587 shares to 93,985 shares, valued at $11.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 31,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,221 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Stryker reports second quarter 2019 operating results NYSE:SYK – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stryker Q2 earnings up 6%, guidance raised – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stryker Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks To Watch For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler accumulated 0.02% or 275 shares. Glenview Bank Trust Dept reported 30,727 shares. Goldman Sachs stated it has 0.08% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Segment Wealth Lc holds 0.91% or 21,753 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Trust Co has invested 0.13% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Dupont Cap Mngmt has 0.16% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). West Family Invs has 5.61% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Thomas J Herzfeld holds 43 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 3.87% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.04% or 1,290 shares in its portfolio. Greenwood Gearhart Incorporated reported 1.88% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Tarbox Family Office reported 112 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fiera Capital holds 15,975 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Crawford Inv Counsel Incorporated owns 0.16% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 27,500 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc owns 0% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 35 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 insider sales for $4.58 million activity. FRANCESCONI LOUISE sold $1.68 million worth of stock or 9,477 shares. $2.89 million worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) was sold by Hutchinson Michael Damon. Fink M Kathryn also sold $31,819 worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) on Monday, February 4.

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PPG sees continued weak industrial demand, cuts revenue growth target – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PPG declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $420.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,196 shares to 125,341 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.