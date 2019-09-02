Roundview Capital Trimmed Its Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) by $1.60 Million; Voloridge Investment Management Has Trimmed Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Position as Valuation Declined

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 27.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 11,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 29,479 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, down from 40,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 288,925 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS- TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO ACQUIRE OR INVEST IN COMPLEMENTARY BUSINESSES, COMPANIES, PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGIES; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, ALSO REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR OPERATING EARNINGS; 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS SEES FY NET PRODUCT SALES $375M TO $400M; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 49c; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES; 17/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Victor Vaughn to Retire May 31; 15/03/2018 – SUPERNUS REPORTS PRICING OF $350M PRIVATE OFFER OF CONV NOTES

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 59,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 125,341 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 184,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 41.33M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.72 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.70 PCT AT JANUARY END – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 23/05/2018 – VMware Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 14/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Momenta Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 17/04/2018 – Bank of America Goes for Biggest Maple Bond Offering Since Apple; 19/03/2018 – ECB, BOJ seen holding rates as Fed plows ahead – Bank of America Merrill Lynch; 01/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Naples Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 12,708 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited holds 1.41% or 12.88M shares in its portfolio. Jbf has invested 1.48% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd has 1.16% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). New York-based Neville Rodie & Shaw has invested 0.22% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Swedbank invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Natixis Advisors Lp owns 1.65M shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. First Corp In reported 2,283 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg holds 0.91% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 35.79M shares. Cap Ca reported 14,311 shares stake. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt has invested 0.65% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Burney has 0.1% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 57,069 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.06% or 63,541 shares. Odey Asset Mngmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks holds 0.02% or 47,616 shares in its portfolio.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 5,275 shares to 17,146 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 3,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,458 shares, and has risen its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.22 billion for 10.11 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $189,982 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold SUPN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc has 0.02% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 7,732 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 16,803 are held by Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Co. Campbell Com Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,809 shares. Argent Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.09% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) or 67,220 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Moreover, Daiwa has 0% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Smith Asset Management LP invested in 16,366 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 1,023 shares. Principal Fin Group accumulated 0.02% or 462,280 shares. Globeflex Capital LP invested 0.2% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). First Trust Limited Partnership stated it has 13,523 shares. Federated Pa stated it has 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% or 35,524 shares in its portfolio.