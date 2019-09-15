Roundview Capital Trimmed Its Chevron New (CVX) Holding by $340,504; Market Value Rose; Hikari Tsushin Has Upped Its 3M Co (MMM) Position by $2.94 Million

Hikari Tsushin Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 27.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Tsushin Inc bought 17,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 79,110 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.71M, up from 62,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $171.44. About 2.35M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey); 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 9.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 2,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 25,761 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.21M, down from 28,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $121.5. About 4.73 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 25/05/2018 – Gibraltar Supreme Court Awards Chevron $38 Million Against Ecuadorian Conspirators; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/25/2018 09:47 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N – EXPECT HIGH MARGIN BARRELS TO INCREASE BY MORE THAN 200 MBOE/D IN 2018 – VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON AT ANALYST DAY; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/21/2018 02:35 PM; 25/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR COURT AWARDS CHEVRON $38M VS ECUADORIAN CONSPIRATORS; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – NOVVI LLC AND CHEVRON ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY DEVELOP AND BRING TO MARKET NOVEL RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 16.07 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $444.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,740 shares to 4,225 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 4,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (LAG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.