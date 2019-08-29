Roundview Capital Stake in Pepsico (PEP) Boosted by $982,832 as Market Value Rose; As Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Stock Price Declined, Wealthtrust Fairport Lowered Stake

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 42.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 8,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 27,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 18,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $135.19. About 3.97 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc decreased its stake in Wolverine World Wide Inc (WWW) by 64.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.74% . The institutional investor held 6,654 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238,000, down from 18,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Wolverine World Wide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $25.26. About 723,798 shares traded. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has declined 22.78% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WWW News: 25/03/2018 – Podcast: Wolverine: The Long Night is a well-crafted thriller; 19/04/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE 1Q REV. $534.1M, EST. $531.1M; 19/03/2018 Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 21/04/2018 – DJ Wolverine World Wide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WWW); 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 05/05/2018 – Wolverine Could Face Mounting Cleanup Costs — Barron’s; 07/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide: Timothy J. O’Donovan Resigns From Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q Net $46.7M; 31/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LSF10 WOLVERINE INVESTMENTS SCA OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Club Trust Na invested in 17,449 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Bar Harbor Tru Ser holds 0.55% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 8,009 shares. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.71% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 136,239 are owned by Churchill Mngmt. Windsor Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Commerce Fincl Bank has 804,875 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Bell Retail Bank has invested 0.09% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd owns 87,015 shares. Tiedemann Lc stated it has 54,247 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability owns 40,025 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsr reported 0.26% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mirae Asset Co has 205,634 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Trust Co owns 26,952 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Nexus Inv, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 6,000 shares. Ccm Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 2.32% or 112,768 shares.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $420.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,196 shares to 125,341 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold WWW shares while 85 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 79.97 million shares or 5.63% less from 84.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Serv Automobile Association has 0% invested in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) for 14,153 shares. Johnson Grp stated it has 0% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Financial Counselors has invested 0.01% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Kempen Capital Nv has 0.24% invested in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) for 73,928 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications reported 2.17 million shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). 2.76 million are owned by State Street. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited has invested 0.01% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). 2,606 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Pinnacle Ptnrs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Comerica Bancshares stated it has 90,880 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 262,503 shares stake. Vaughan Nelson Investment Lp invested in 0.23% or 474,785 shares. Papp L Roy & Associate stated it has 6,100 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 86,258 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $64.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FBT) by 5,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $279,200 activity.