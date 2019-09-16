Roundview Capital Stake in Illumina (ILMN) Lifted as Share Value Declined; As General Electric Co (GE) Stock Price Rose, Buckhead Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $781,680

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 70.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 1,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 4,225 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56 million, up from 2,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $300.91. About 1.26 million shares traded or 2.18% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 02/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Rev $782M; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 15 TO 16 PCT; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Illumina, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 62.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 78,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 47,375 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $497,000, down from 125,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 45.59M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 10/04/2018 – UGANDA AWARDS REFINERY DEAL TO GE-LED GROUP: MUSEVENI; 09/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 23/03/2018 – The deal, which remains to be finalized, also marks a victory for General Electric, whose engines are expected to power the Boeing aircraft, beating proposals from rival Rolls-Royce; 13/04/2018 – Current by GE Rolls Out Nationwide Energy Savings Program with Morgan Stanley; 03/05/2018 – GE POWER NAMES ROBERT MORGAN TO LEAD NEW ENERGY STORAGE UNIT; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – 1Q’18 CONTINUING OPERATIONS EPS (GAAP) OF $0.04; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS INSPECTIONS “ARE BEING PERFORMED OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED OVER THE NEXT 30 DAYS”; 16/05/2018 – GE’s Natural Gas Solutions on block via JPM; 21/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – GETS CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 2.30 BLN RUPEES FROM NTPC; 03/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC: GE POWER NAMES TOP GLOBAL ENERGY EXECUTIVE RO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold ILMN shares while 229 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 129.16 million shares or 24.32% less from 170.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 31,377 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company holds 1,853 shares. Advisory Ntwk Ltd stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Co holds 780 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fred Alger Management invested in 656,578 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.18% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Pictet And Cie (Europe) invested in 700 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 21,727 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 2,436 shares. The Connecticut-based Hartford Financial has invested 0.04% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 33,300 shares. 2,964 are held by First Manhattan. Bailard Inc has invested 0.01% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). State Street invested in 0.17% or 6.14M shares.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $444.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 61,587 shares to 63,754 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 9,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,254 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. Another trade for 6,500 shares valued at $50,700 was made by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. Another trade for 331,684 shares valued at $3.00M was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. Timko Thomas S bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 19. The insider HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337. The insider Strazik Scott bought $279,036. The insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $332.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,087 shares to 51,730 shares, valued at $6.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 18,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,297 shares, and has risen its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).