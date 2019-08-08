Roundview Capital Stake In Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Was Boosted; Apple (AAPL) Stake Has Increased by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 48.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 9,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 28,809 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47 million, up from 19,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $964.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $202.28. About 14.69 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – M&G’S RICHARDS: APPLE IS MATURE, GROWING CO; STILL INNOVATING; 23/03/2018 – DSS PATENT REVIVED BY APPEALS COURT IN APPLE FIGHT; 23/05/2018 – OpenX Taps Former Google, Apple Executive Jacqueline Berg to Lead North America Publisher Partnerships; 14/05/2018 – Samsung Tries a New Knife to Whittle Apple IPhone Patent Award; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple and Google’s corporate reputations have plunged; 19/04/2018 – APPLE RELEASES ENVIRONMENTAL RESPONSIBILITY PROGESS REPORT; 23/05/2018 – Apple, Spurned by BMW and Mercedes, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars; 01/05/2018 – Tech Up Ahead of Apple Report — Tech Roundup; 01/05/2018 – Apple announced its most expensive handset to date in September and struggled to meet initial orders; 19/04/2018 – Apple Adds Earth Day Donations to Trade-in and Recycling Program

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 54.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 40,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 115,124 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 74,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.56. About 11.46 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 01/05/2018 – FORD ECONOMIST BRYAN BEZOLD SAYS ON CALL; 15/03/2018 – FORD, GM, RISE SUDDENLY; TSLA AND FIAT CHRYSLER ALSO CLIMB; 23/03/2018 – Detroit Bureau: Ford and Mahindra Teaming Up on New SUVs and an EV; 19/03/2018 – INSTANT VIEW-Reaction to the Brexit transition deal between UK and EU; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS FOR $765M; 15/03/2018 – Ford says it will beat Toyota in hybrids by 2021 with Mustangs and trucks; 02/05/2018 – ThunderBaySource: Ford rolls out Northern promises at NOMA; 03/05/2018 – Details of Ford Motor Company’s 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 10/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Sources say Doug Ford has won Ontario PC leadership, but official announcement still delayed; 15/03/2018 – Ford Aims To Outsell Toyota In Hybrid Vehicles In 2021

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $420.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,196 shares to 125,341 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,221 were reported by Wealthtrust Fairport Llc. Blume Capital Management Inc stated it has 597 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0.05% or 96,902 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.16% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Cornerstone Advsr reported 3,802 shares. Ellington Mngmt Lc reported 19,200 shares stake. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc invested in 0.03% or 30,253 shares. Moreover, Sns Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 11,076 shares. Moreover, Bkd Wealth Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.04% or 4.10 million shares. Becker Capital Mngmt accumulated 3.48 million shares or 1.13% of the stock. Pinnacle holds 2,476 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Llc accumulated 0.04% or 134,042 shares. 384,606 were accumulated by Counselors. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 29,871 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. The insider FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought $8.00M. $95,950 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) was bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guild Invest Management accumulated 4.96% or 20,026 shares. Mengis Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 4.37% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 41,196 shares. Argentiere Ag accumulated 18,298 shares or 1.51% of the stock. Regal Inv Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 1.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Principal Fin Grp Incorporated reported 8.89M shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt invested 1.64% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Joel Isaacson & Limited holds 96,109 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca holds 7.77% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 48,089 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Co reported 1.98M shares. Cap International Limited Ca has invested 0.4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 1.39 million shares. Monetta Serv reported 2.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fairfield Bush And owns 56,122 shares for 3.54% of their portfolio. Proffitt & Goodson Inc stated it has 9,116 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Hgk Asset Mgmt has invested 2.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).