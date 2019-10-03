Roundview Capital Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Has Decreased by $893,076 as Market Valuation Declined; Agf Investments Holds Holding in Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX)

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Marketaxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) by 450% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.68M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Marketaxess Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $6.28 during the last trading session, reaching $318.73. About 282,356 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 02/05/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for April 2018; 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q EPS $1.27, EST. $1.23; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess Reports First Quarter 2018 Record Revenues of $114.7 Million, Record Operating Income of $60.2 Million and Record Diluted EPS of $1.27; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Net $47.9M; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 09/04/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds DowDuPont, Exits MarketAxess; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess to Participate in Sandler O’Neill + Partners, LP Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $86.6B :MKTX US

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 11,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 38,170 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93 million, down from 49,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $67.15. About 14.50M shares traded or 35.95% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 24/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH CEO SAYS WOULD DE DELIGHTED IF IT CAN AGREE WITH EXXON MOBIL ON SHALE GAS COOPERATION ”AND MORE”; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont, Texas refinery to perform work on coker; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Downstream Net $621M; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Oil Search, Santos say PNG LNG project resumes production after quake; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS SAYS NOT TRYING TO COMPETE WITH LEGACY OF PREDECESSORS LEE RAYMOND, REX TILLERSON; 11/04/2018 – Exxon: Size of Natural Gas Resource at P’Nyang Field in Papua New Guinea Up to 4.36 Trillion Cubic Feet of Gas; 12/04/2018 – Output Resumes at Exxon’s Papua New Guinea LNG Operation After Quake; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL WINS EIGHT DEEPWATER BLOCKS IN LATEST BRAZIL BID ROU

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $358,490 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold MKTX shares while 105 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 35.89 million shares or 1.81% less from 36.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roosevelt Group Inc owns 45,723 shares or 1.72% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc holds 0.02% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) or 3,732 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 25,584 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Company owns 161 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 24,397 shares. 107,827 are owned by Keybank Association Oh. Brinker invested in 0.09% or 7,454 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited holds 0.01% or 14,359 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Management Group Llp holds 69,309 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama accumulated 17,805 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 24,141 shares. Forte Capital Ltd Liability Company Adv holds 39,249 shares. Prudential Fin Incorporated holds 12,917 shares. 6,344 are held by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

More notable recent MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MarketAxess Names Oliver Huggins as Global Chief Risk Officer – GlobeNewswire” on April 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Analysts Think About MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MKTX) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MarketAxess Names Chris Concannon as President and Chief Operating Officer – GlobeNewswire” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for January 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MarketAxess to Acquire U.S. Treasuries Trading Operator LiquidityEdge – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agco Corp. (NYSE:AGCO) by 652,589 shares to 949,430 shares, valued at $73.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ao Smith Corp. (NYSE:AOS) by 32,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,834 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc..

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 18.45 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Epoch Invest owns 2.13M shares. Ar Asset Management owns 4.49% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 161,756 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 42,076 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Covington Investment Advsr accumulated 0.81% or 32,383 shares. Corda Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 39,637 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Innovations accumulated 1.39% or 6,972 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 16,720 shares. Greatmark Investment Prtnrs Inc holds 25,895 shares. Connors Investor Ser holds 2.08% or 204,372 shares. 205,388 are owned by Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability Corp. Karpus Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% or 11,392 shares in its portfolio. Donaldson Cap Management Lc holds 38,401 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Rnc Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.06% stake. Cls Invs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 11,342 shares. Colrain Ltd Company has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).