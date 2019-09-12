Roundview Capital Stake in Amgen (AMGN) Lifted as Market Valuation Rose; Park West Asset Management Lifted Holding in Fortinet (FTNT) by $32.99 Million

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 50.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 2,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 8,493 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57 million, up from 5,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $195.08. About 1.15 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 19/04/2018 – Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS $AMGN; 16/03/2018 – Biotechnology Companies with Great Potential; 29/03/2018 – FDA Granted the Approval of Blincyto to Amgen Inc; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O SETS LIST PRICE FOR AIMOVIG MIGRAINE DRUG AT $6,900 PER YEAR, OR $575 PER MONTH; 27/04/2018 – Bolder BioTechnology Announces Positive Results from Phase 1 Clinical Trial of BBT-015, a Long-Acting G-CSF Analog, in Healthy; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN’S BLINCYTO; 18/04/2018 – #2 Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS; 30/04/2018 – Amgen: KYPROLIS Multiple Myeloma Treatment Shows Overall Survival in Two Phase 3 Studies; 06/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER; 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Add Overall Survival Results From The Phase 3 ASPIRE Study To KYPROLIS® (carfilzomib)

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 184.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 434,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The hedge fund held 669,958 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.47 million, up from 235,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $78.94. About 586,742 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 30/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Global Managed Security Service Provider Program with New Services Enablement and Technical Support Offerings; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR ADDED FTNT, JACK IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 24C; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security Fabric at RSA Conference 2018; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 45,000 shares to 275,000 shares, valued at $10.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in R1 Rcm Inc by 488,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Optimizerx Corp.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $444.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 2,746 shares to 25,761 shares, valued at $3.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SUB) by 3,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,100 shares, and cut its stake in Alteryx Inc.

