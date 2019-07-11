Roundview Capital Raised Legg Mason (LM) Holding; Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (GGM) Has 0.45 Sentiment

Roundview Capital Llc increased Legg Mason Inc (LM) stake by 53.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Roundview Capital Llc acquired 14,625 shares as Legg Mason Inc (LM)’s stock rose 20.97%. The Roundview Capital Llc holds 41,790 shares with $1.14M value, up from 27,165 last quarter. Legg Mason Inc now has $3.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $38.46. About 203,456 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has declined 7.85% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.28% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 09/05/2018 – Legg Mason Affiliated Closed-End Funds Commentaries Now Available; 28/03/2018 – Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 11/04/2018 – LEGG MASON – MONTH’S AUM INCLUDED NET LONG-TERM OUTFLOWS OF $2.7 BLN; 27/04/2018 – VP Lattin Gifts 238 Of Legg Mason Inc; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON DISCLOSES INVESTIGATION IN SEC FILING TODAY; 26/04/2018 – Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. Portfolio Composition as of March 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Cash Position Was $736.1 Million at March 31; 11/04/2018 – Legg Mason End-March Assets Under Mgmt $754.1B vs End-Dec. $767.2B; 20/03/2018 – Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of January 31, 2018; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (GGM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.05, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 5 hedge funds increased or opened new holdings, while 11 cut down and sold holdings in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund. The hedge funds in our database reported: 544,237 shares, down from 663,651 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 6 Increased: 4 New Position: 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold LM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 70.12 million shares or 1.47% more from 69.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 1,090 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 224,398 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 141,398 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 61,423 shares. Menta Lc accumulated 39,838 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Savings Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 409,687 shares in its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Merian Global Invsts (Uk) has invested 0.03% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Blair William & Il holds 15,279 shares. Stevens LP holds 0.05% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) or 46,041 shares. Fiera Cap Corp reported 1.05 million shares stake. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Company accumulated 107,172 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 22,538 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag owns 123,835 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Llc Tn reported 0% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM).

Among 2 analysts covering Legg Mason (NYSE:LM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Legg Mason had 5 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $29 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The stock of Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 5.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. The company has market cap of $152.52 million. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in credit securities that include debt securities and loans and investments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities, debt securities and loans.

The stock increased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.67. About 9,289 shares traded. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (GGM) has declined 5.98% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.41% the S&P500.

Bb&T Securities Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund for 28,129 shares. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owns 3,910 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 12,813 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Plc has invested 0% in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc., a Iowa-based fund reported 13,828 shares.