Roundview Capital Position in At&T (T) Has Decreased as Shares Rose; As Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Stock Value Declined, Atlanta Capital Group Has Trimmed by $3.33 Million Its Position

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 47.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group analyzed 32,305 shares as the company's stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 36,047 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73M, down from 68,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $98.68. About 490,820 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc analyzed 9,331 shares as the company's stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 63,254 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12M, down from 72,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 39.23M shares traded or 26.33% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Warren Averett Asset Management Limited stated it has 0.12% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Crossvault Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 117,755 shares. Milestone Incorporated owns 14,205 shares. Ledyard Bank stated it has 71,955 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Orleans Capital Mngmt La has 80,832 shares. Logan Cap Mngmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 815,547 shares. Shapiro Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 3.39M shares. Williams Jones & Ltd Liability Com holds 601,391 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security has 1.69% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 75,505 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.72% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Dean Lc stated it has 112,468 shares. Zebra Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.47% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 27,213 shares. Advisors Asset Management Incorporated reported 1.30 million shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs Sa accumulated 1.10 million shares or 0.3% of the stock. Commerce Financial Bank has 1.99M shares for 0.75% of their portfolio.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "5 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy – Yahoo Finance" on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "6 Stocks With Low Price-Sales Ratios – Yahoo Finance" published on September 12, 2019

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $444.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 4,843 shares to 10,933 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 33,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 10.08 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $495,050 activity.

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Genuine Parts declares $0.7625 dividend – Seeking Alpha" on February 19, 2019

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.74 million for 16.78 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.