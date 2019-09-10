Roundview Capital Maintains Holding in Pepsico (PEP); Harvest Fund Advisors Holding in Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Decreased as Market Valuation Rose

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 42.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 8,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 27,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 18,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $135.06. About 928,790 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 66.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 5.02M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 2.48 million shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.80M, down from 7.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.17. About 161,763 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 15/03/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from NGL Fine-Chem for Oct 01 to Dec 31; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q Rev $5.11B; 24/05/2018 – SemGroup and DCP Midstream Announce Open Season on Existing Capacity of NGL Pipeline Connecting DJ Basin to Mont Belvieu; 10/05/2018 – ETE: Energy Transfer Partners exec says construction of Rover natural gas pipeline “will be complete this month,” Mariner East 1 NGL pipeline back up and running. – ! $ETE; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC NGL PIPELINE; 08/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS ENTERS AMENDED CREDIT PACT; 08/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS-WITHIN THE AMENDMENT, LENDERS CONSENT TO, SUBJECT TO CONSUMMATION OF INITIAL SAWTOOTH DISPOSITION, TO RELEASE EACH SAWTOOTH ENTITY; 26/04/2018 – KEYERA’S KEYLINK NGL GATHERING PIPELINE SYSTEM NOW IN SERVICE; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS: SALE OF REMAINING RETAIL PROPANE FOR $900M; 07/05/2018 – SemGroup to Diversify White Cliffs Pipeline Service with NGL Capabilities; Signs Long-Term Contract with DCP Midstream

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,196 shares to 125,341 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Lp reported 20,081 shares. Private Harbour Mgmt Counsel Ltd Liability, a Ohio-based fund reported 15,265 shares. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca has 10,370 shares. Stack Fin invested in 214,988 shares or 3.16% of the stock. Barrett Asset Limited owns 193,168 shares. 37,927 are held by Van Strum & Towne. Thompson Investment Mngmt Inc reported 0.71% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Northwest Invest Counselors Limited Com stated it has 1.46% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Truepoint reported 3,564 shares. Moreover, Adell Harriman Carpenter has 0% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 425,981 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 1.62% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 282,192 shares. Pinnacle Associates invested in 0.23% or 82,106 shares. Timber Creek Capital Management Ltd Liability Company reported 26,437 shares. Saratoga Investment Mgmt has 2.41% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 288,382 shares.

Analysts await NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 131.75% or $0.83 from last year’s $-0.63 per share. NGL’s profit will be $26.62M for 16.46 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.96 actual EPS reported by NGL Energy Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -120.83% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.13 million activity.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20 billion and $10.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 2.78M shares to 11.24 million shares, valued at $407.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nustar Energy Lp (NYSE:NS) by 1.21 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold NGL shares while 23 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 70.81 million shares or 2.87% less from 72.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv reported 192,800 shares stake. Texas Yale reported 21,550 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 65,657 shares. The Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Limited Liability has invested 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Comml Bank Of America Corp De reported 1.63 million shares. First Eagle Inv Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 1.83M shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag accumulated 0% or 151,587 shares. Rr Advsrs Ltd Com holds 2.89 million shares or 4.49% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs Inc holds 0.01% or 109,200 shares in its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 19,970 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 89,824 shares. Raymond James Associates holds 0% or 145,211 shares. California Employees Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 183,604 shares. Acadian Asset Lc accumulated 0.01% or 207,789 shares. Cannell Peter B & Incorporated holds 52,800 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.