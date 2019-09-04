Roundview Capital Maintains Holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (F); Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Trinity Industries (TRN) Holding as Stock Value Declined

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 54.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 40,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 115,124 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 74,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.22. About 8.14 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 03/04/2018 – FORD SAYS REDESIGNED SUVS COMING THAT SHOULD LIFT SALES; 19/03/2018 – Express UK: Ford plans new product blitz with more China salesmen to revive sales; 27/03/2018 – NARA: Ford After Five program; 15/03/2018 – FORD PLANS FIRST BATTERY-ELECTRIC VEHICLE FOR 2020; SIX BY 2022; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – FORD IS RESUMING PRODUCTION OF F-150 PICKUP AT DEARBORN TRUCK PLANT ON FRIDAY; 01/05/2018 – TOPLive Starts: Ford, Fiat Chrysler Report April U.S. Auto Sales; 15/05/2018 – Redneck Riviera Whiskey Taps Gretchen Wilson, Granger Smith and Colt Ford as Spirit Ambassadors; 25/05/2018 – INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV PRIF.BR – GENK GREEN LOGISTICS SIGNS PRIVATE PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR ZONE B OF FORMER FORD SITE IN GENK; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock: Bill Ford, Peggy Johnson, Mark Wilson Join Bd; 15/03/2018 – Ford plans to be No. 1 in hybrids by 2021

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) by 33.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 349,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The hedge fund held 691,255 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.02M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Trinity Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $16.92. About 178,550 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 10/05/2018 – Trinity Exploration Swings to 2017 Profit, Production Drops; 15/05/2018 – B. Riley FBR Acts as Sole Book-Running Manager of $300 Million SPAC Initial Public Offering for Trinity Merger Corp; 23/04/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC – TO REDEEM ALL OF OUTSTANDING 3; 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – QIU YAFU, A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, WILL BE APPOINTED TO SUCCEED VICTOR FUNG KWOK KING AS BOARD CHAIRMAN; 15/05/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES: SEPARATION REMAINS ON TRACK FOR 4Q; 05/03/2018 – Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for Trinity Lutheran Pre-School in Hopkinton; 26/03/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – FY REVENUE HK$1,701.3 MLN VS HK$1,777.0 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Trinity Industries: Adrian Lajous to Retire From Board; 15/05/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Introduces the Spin-off Co Name of Arcosa, Inc; 28/05/2018 – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LTD IDX.AX – BUYS TRINITY MRI AND CAVENDISH RADIOLOGY IN AUCKLAND

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $420.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,196 shares to 125,341 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Allstate Announces Redemption of Series D, E and F Preferred Stock – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Bronco, Mustang-inspired EV to lead Ford’s new product line in 2020 – CNBC” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ford recalls 483K vehicles in the U.S. – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “This Just In: Ford Stock Upgraded – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Considering V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) For Its Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. 840,962 shares were bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR, worth $8.00 million. THORNTON JOHN L also bought $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Thursday, May 23.

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 2.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.39 per share. TRN’s profit will be $48.60 million for 11.13 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.03% EPS growth.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19 billion and $18.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 64,396 shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $190.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 1.43M shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.83 million shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

More notable recent Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With A 4.9% Return On Equity, Is Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Trinity Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:TRN) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Ryder Announces Management Changes to its Fleet Management and Dedicated Transportation Solutions Businesses – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Trinity Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

