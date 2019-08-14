Roundview Capital Lowered Its Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) by $1.60 Million; Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Shareholder Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Boosted Stake

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 59,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 125,341 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 184,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.83% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $26.38. About 69.70M shares traded or 41.68% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 23/04/2018 – Bank of America Is Said to Hire Credit Analyst Phillip Bagguley; 14/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Bank Of America N.A. Srvcr Rnkngs, Outlooks Stable; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Chicago Entrepreneurs Increasing Plans to Hire Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00 +0000; 10/04/2018 – PREVIEW-Doubts over U.S. bank capital payouts may cloud strong earnings; 18/04/2018 – SoundView Technology Group Update on NXT-ID, Inc.; Early 2018 Outlook; 14/05/2018 – Tandem Diabetes at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIR CFO OKINAKA SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Technology Conference

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 3.00M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.07 million, up from 2.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $44.14. About 1.49M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator; 21/04/2018 – DJ SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSNC); 23/04/2018 – SS&C set May 4 deadline to gatecrash 1.5 billion-pound Fidessa deal; 24/04/2018 – SS&C STATEMENT ON FIDESSA GROUP; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES CONFIRMS IT DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 20/04/2018 – Ireland’s lon Investment approaches UK’s Fidessa for potential deal; 13/04/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH GIVENS TO BE EFFECTIVE AS OF CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH, SS&C TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS UNIT; 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Com holds 10,938 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 51,201 shares or 0.36% of the stock. 50,625 were accumulated by White Pine Llc. Oakwood Management Limited Com Ca accumulated 157,060 shares. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il owns 0.82% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 252,521 shares. Moreover, Osborne Prns Management Ltd Liability has 0.14% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 25,112 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 19.27 million shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. 8.03M were reported by Sound Shore Mgmt Ct. Neuberger Berman Gru Inc Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.69 million shares. Wade G W And Incorporated accumulated 0.17% or 63,656 shares. Woodstock Corp has invested 0.79% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Capstone Invest Ltd Liability Corporation owns 346,108 shares. Butensky And Cohen Security holds 0.51% or 25,618 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of America Corp De has invested 0.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,772 shares to 51,796 shares, valued at $4.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 3,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,458 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.56 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 1.80 million shares to 3.00M shares, valued at $107.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN).