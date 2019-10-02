Roundview Capital Lifted By $370,800 Its Ametek New (AME) Position; Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI) Has 1.05 Sentiment

Roundview Capital Llc increased Ametek Inc New (AME) stake by 44.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Roundview Capital Llc acquired 4,120 shares as Ametek Inc New (AME)’s stock rose 3.76%. The Roundview Capital Llc holds 13,280 shares with $1.21M value, up from 9,160 last quarter. Ametek Inc New now has $19.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.61% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $86.48. About 1.05M shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2018 EPS $3.06-EPS $3.12; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2Q EPS 76c-EPS 78c; 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance (PMCF) Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corporation to AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME); 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK Acquires SoundCom Systems; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corp to AMETEK, Inc; 09/05/2018 – Matthew J. Conti Elected Vice President, Human Re; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI) investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.20, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 21 funds increased or started new stock positions, while 20 sold and trimmed stock positions in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust. The funds in our database reported: 6.61 million shares, down from 6.88 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 6 Reduced: 14 Increased: 16 New Position: 5.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The company has market cap of $677.97 million. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc., and Invesco Canada Ltd. It has a 27.85 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.81. About 68,168 shares traded. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 3.19% of its portfolio in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust for 769,674 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc owns 214,380 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 0.24% invested in the company for 633,655 shares. The New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has invested 0.15% in the stock. Family Management Corp, a New York-based fund reported 20,955 shares.

Roundview Capital Llc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 11,751 shares to 38,170 valued at $2.93M in 2019Q2. It also reduced At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 9,331 shares and now owns 63,254 shares. Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold AME shares while 181 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 0.39% less from 188.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davenport Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,404 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 26,069 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt holds 0.48% or 62,874 shares. State Street reported 9.13 million shares stake. The France-based Axa has invested 0% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 4,315 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd owns 543,124 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has invested 0.07% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Pennsylvania Tru Company accumulated 2,309 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc reported 0.03% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.13% stake. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 281,562 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Zeke Cap Ltd Com holds 3,497 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Advsrs LP stated it has 252,410 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.17% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 2.93 million shares.