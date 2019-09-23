Roundview Capital Lifted By $1.18 Million Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding; RECORDATI INDUSTRIA CHIMICA E FARMACEUTI (RCDTF) Shorts Decreased By 10.8%

RECORDATI INDUSTRIA CHIMICA E FARMACEUTI (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) had a decrease of 10.8% in short interest. RCDTF’s SI was 275,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 10.8% from 309,300 shares previously. It closed at $34.7 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Roundview Capital Llc increased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 99.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Roundview Capital Llc acquired 36,827 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Roundview Capital Llc holds 73,664 shares with $2.40M value, up from 36,837 last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $18.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $32.4. About 1.50M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals. The company has market cap of $9.06 billion. The firm offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cosmetics, dermatology, dietary supplements, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, allergy, anti-infective, cardiovascular, central nervous system, endocrinology, gastrointestinal, nutrition and related areas, immunosuppressants, pain management/inflammation, generics, pneumology, antipyretics and cold preparations, endocrinology, oncology, respiratory, medical devices, and radio contrast agent, as well as ear, nose, and throat. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides pharmaceutical chemicals, such as active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.50’s average target is -2.78% below currents $32.4 stock price. Fastenal had 12 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, July 12. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, September 17 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, June 14 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Friday, July 12 by Raymond James. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Buckingham Research maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Monday, April 8 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, April 12 with “Strong Buy”.

Roundview Capital Llc decreased Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 1,588 shares to 5,587 valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 9,331 shares and now owns 63,254 shares. Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) was reduced too.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J also bought $28,990 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, August 1.