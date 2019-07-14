Roundview Capital Increases Holding in Pepsico (PEP); Nomura Holdings Has Lifted Del Frisco’s Restaurant Grou (DFRG) Holding by $7.14 Million

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 42.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 8,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 18,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $133.28. About 4.48M shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500.

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Grou (DFRG) by 362.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 1.19M shares as the company’s stock declined 38.68% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.52 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76M, up from 328,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Grou for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $265.54M market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.93. About 1.22 million shares traded. Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) has declined 64.75% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DFRG News: 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION DOES NOT REQUIRE APPROVAL BY DEL FRISCO’S SHAREHOLDERS; 15/05/2018 – Northern Right Capital Management Buys 1.4% of Del Frisco’s; 07/05/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Sees FY18 Adj EPS 66c-Adj EPS 76c; 15/05/2018 – LMCG Investments Buys New 1.8% Position in Del Frisco’s; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 20C; 07/05/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant 1Q Rev $89.3M; 08/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Sees FY Adj EPS 66c-Adj EPS 76c; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP INC – ANTICIPATE HAVING A SIGNED AGREEMENT IN PLACE WITHIN NEXT 60-90 DAYS FOR SULLIVAN’S; 07/05/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group to Buy Barteca Restaurant Group — Deal Digest; 08/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Sees FY Total Comp Restaurant Sales Growth Flat to 2%

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.14% or 176,625 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 1.82% stake. 5,091 are owned by Sol Capital Mngmt. Burke Herbert Comml Bank holds 1.59% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 14,665 shares. Maple Capital Management holds 2.46% or 85,269 shares. Rockland owns 191,823 shares or 2.49% of their US portfolio. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Com Dc has invested 2.67% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.22% or 16,398 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 2,603 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Tortoise Inv Management Ltd Com owns 4,197 shares. 64,473 were accumulated by Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc. Arrow Fincl has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Shelton Cap Mngmt has invested 0.54% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). New York-based Oppenheimer Incorporated has invested 0.53% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd Co has 1.08% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 397,116 shares.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,196 shares to 125,341 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $12.66 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold DFRG shares while 24 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 31.25 million shares or 0.64% less from 31.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teton Advsr owns 22,000 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 0% or 1.01 million shares. Susquehanna Intl Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 73,156 shares. Nomura Incorporated accumulated 0.04% or 1.52M shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG). Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 80,531 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The has invested 0% in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG). Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 350,556 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has invested 0% in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG). Engaged Cap Limited Liability stated it has 3.33 million shares or 2.99% of all its holdings. Citigroup reported 8,026 shares. Highbridge Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 535,000 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Franklin invested in 0% or 55,315 shares. 3,154 were accumulated by Ameritas Invest Partners Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.47M shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Regional Banking (Put) (KRE) by 108,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,800 shares, and cut its stake in Uniti Group Inc (Call).