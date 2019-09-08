Roundview Capital Increases Holding in Pepsico (PEP); Makaira Partners Has Lowered Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Holding by $3.04 Million as Stock Price Rose

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 42.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 8,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 27,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 18,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.37. About 3.05M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C

Makaira Partners Llc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Makaira Partners Llc sold 14,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The hedge fund held 689,535 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.48M, down from 704,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Makaira Partners Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $202.73. About 284,432 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 15/03/2018 – Zebra Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 10/04/2018 – Car Insurance Penalties For Distracted Driving Up Nearly 8,000% Since 2011, The Zebra Reports; 11/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Unveils Elegantly Engineered Card Printing Solution Designed to `Fit Everywhere’; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA); 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.11 EPS, up 14.76% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.71 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $168.30M for 16.30 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.68% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 21,478 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 5,664 shares. Franklin Res accumulated 2,700 shares. Advisory Ntwk Lc holds 0.08% or 5,453 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Capital Management Llc reported 8,037 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Ltd accumulated 65,046 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0.25% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Trexquant Invest Lp stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). First Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Robecosam Ag stated it has 0.07% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Moreover, Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). United Services Automobile Association has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Dearborn Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 1,450 shares. Meritage reported 2.46% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). New York-based Qs Limited Company has invested 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

