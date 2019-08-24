Roundview Capital Increases Holding in Nike (NKE); As Radius Health (RDUS) Share Price Rose, Spark Investment Management Has Increased by $1.73 Million Its Position

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Radius Health Inc (RDUS) by 15.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 91,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The hedge fund held 677,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.52M, up from 586,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Radius Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $23.67. About 316,570 shares traded. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 11.25% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 23/03/2018 – CHMP ADOPTED NEGATIVE OPINION FOR ELADYNOS (ABALOPARATIDE); 14/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Radius Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDUS); 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INC – EMA INFORMED CO THAT CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA ON THURSDAY; 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss $61.6M; 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss/Shr $1.37; 12/04/2018 – Radius Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Radius Health Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Abaloparatide Injection for the Treatment of Male Osteoporosis; 13/04/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER FITZPATRICK TO STEP DOWN; 08/03/2018 FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Q–Radius Health 02/15/2018 – 02/14/2023 – M5Q50A03R7

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 4,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 51,796 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36M, up from 47,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $80.44. About 7.87 million shares traded or 23.81% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss/Shr 57c; 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 22/03/2018 – Nike Earnings: I Have Good News & Bad News — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 GROSS MARGIN TO EXPAND; 23/03/2018 – Evening Tele: Trainer fanatics camp out since WEDNESDAY to get hands on limited edition Nike shoes at Dundee shop; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 27/04/2018 – Behind the Design of Nike’s Air-Cushion System (Video); 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomed Tiger Woods back to the Masters with an ad showing his career highlights; 19/03/2018 – Inside Nike, Women Staffers Circulated Survey About Workplace Behavior; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE UP IN 1H FY 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wills Gru has 34,572 shares. Trust Investment Advisors accumulated 16,390 shares. M&T Financial Bank Corporation stated it has 305,900 shares. Moreover, Noesis Cap Mangement has 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, D L Carlson Inv Gru has 1.14% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 46,263 shares. Moreover, Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Tn has 0.01% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 781 shares. Signature And Investment Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.36% or 49,650 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.05% stake. Company Of Toledo Na Oh owns 1.16% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 53,935 shares. Valley Advisers Inc holds 0.02% or 906 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 24.62M shares. Coldstream holds 0.58% or 78,493 shares. Finemark Financial Bank And Trust stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Freestone Limited Liability has invested 2.38% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cibc Ww Markets reported 290,390 shares.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $420.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,196 shares to 125,341 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $2.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 51,100 shares to 611,600 shares, valued at $19.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 35,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,600 shares, and cut its stake in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $343,586 activity. 12,800 shares were bought by Hopfield Jessica, worth $246,190.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold RDUS shares while 22 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 45.57 million shares or 8.06% more from 42.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 21,400 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 96,888 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 17,361 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 9,481 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Assoc Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Art Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 44,300 shares. Knott David M stated it has 77,269 shares. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 81,995 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 0% or 10 shares. Pictet Asset Limited invested in 242,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 61,959 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Lc holds 0.01% or 70,467 shares. 1.60 million are held by Citadel Ltd. Ameriprise Inc has invested 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS).