Roundview Capital Increased Ppg Inds (PPG) Holding by $340,032; Stock Rose; Orrstown Financial Services Has Raised Stake in American Electric Co (AEP) as Shares Rose

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased its stake in American Electric Co (AEP) by 1778.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc bought 6,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 6,949 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $582,000, up from 370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in American Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $90.22. About 444,179 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES WIND CATCHER REGULATORY DECISIONS IN MAY, JUNE; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – QTRLY REV $4.0 BLN VS $3.9 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees FY Adj EPS $3.75-Adj EPS $3.95; 25/04/2018 – AEP Ohio’s Plan To Enhance Reliability And Build A Smarter Grid Approved By PUCO; 25/04/2018 – Ohio PUC: PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio electric security plan PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio; 24/04/2018 – American Electric Power: Plan to Invest $17.7 B in Cap Over the Next Three Years; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 16/04/2018 – SWEPCO Announces Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Energy Connection; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KENTUCKY POWER AT BAA2, OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 125.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 3,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 5,458 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $616,000, up from 2,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $113.68. About 207,853 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG:ERRORS WOULD RESULT IN NET DECREASE IN INCOME FROM CONT OPS; 24/04/2018 – PPG P – TERMINATION OF MKT MAKING PACT; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries: 2016 Restructuring Program on Track to Realize $120M Annualized Savings by 2019; 22/03/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project in Wuppertal, Germany; 27/03/2018 – Akzo Nobel to sell unit to Carlyle, GIC for 10.1 bln euros; 10/05/2018 – PPG: CO. HAS IDENTIFIED SOME INADVERTENT ERRORS; 14/03/2018 – PPG Industries: Details of Price Increases Will Be Communicated Directly to Customers; 22/05/2018 – PPG Has New Deadline For Filing Quarterly Report — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – PPG SEES HIGHER 2Q PRICE GAINS THAN 1.6% Y/Y REALIZED IN 1Q; 07/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – APPOINTMENT OF DANIEL G. KORTE AS GLOBAL VICE PRESIDENT-ELECT, AEROSPACE PRODUCTS, EFFECTIVE MAY 7

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $420.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,196 shares to 125,341 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “U.S. Steel names new CIO, adds new board member – Birmingham Business Journal” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “PPG Industries Inc (PPG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “2 companies considering Axalta bid, report says – Philadelphia Business Journal” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PPG Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PPG sees continued weak industrial demand, cuts revenue growth target – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia holds 0.02% or 45,020 shares in its portfolio. Boys Arnold &, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,785 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorporation holds 2,560 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 9,277 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 11,231 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware accumulated 11,053 shares. M holds 0.81% or 31,005 shares in its portfolio. Private Trust Com Na holds 0.21% or 8,789 shares in its portfolio. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 4,386 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated stated it has 33,534 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mgmt stated it has 22,301 shares. Argi Invest invested 0.04% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Adams Natural Fund has 0.54% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 28,000 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.04% or 2,400 shares. Pnc Gp Incorporated invested in 0.2% or 1.73 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,070 are owned by Credit Agricole S A. Moreover, Willingdon Wealth Management has 0.68% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Thomasville Natl Bank holds 0.13% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) or 8,141 shares. Rampart Inv Management Limited holds 37,989 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Limited Limited Company reported 3,190 shares. 1.65M are held by Parametric Associate Limited Liability. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corporation holds 0.06% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) or 92,093 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Co reported 3,481 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset As holds 98,800 shares. Amica Mutual holds 0.27% or 25,858 shares in its portfolio. Crow Point Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 230,000 shares. First National Bank Sioux Falls has 0.96% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). 2,401 were reported by Maple Capital Mgmt. Invest House Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 7,200 shares in its portfolio. 418,024 are held by Millennium Lc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Groupcom (NYSE:PNC) by 7,592 shares to 10,980 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 3,496 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,302 shares, and cut its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC).