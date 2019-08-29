Roundview Capital Increased Position in Ppg Inds (PPG); Hamel Associates Has Raised Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 125.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 3,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 5,458 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $616,000, up from 2,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $110.14. About 476,828 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG GOT REPORT OF CONCERNING POTENTIAL ACCOUTNING VIOLATIONS; 10/05/2018 – PPG Provides Update on Form 10-Q Filing and Internal Investigation; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS INVESTIGATION HAS FOUND EVIDENCE IMPROPER ACCOUNTING; 18/04/2018 – PPG Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Program to Reduce Various Global Functional and Administrative Cost; 18/05/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium; 10/05/2018 – PPG: CO. HAS IDENTIFIED SOME INADVERTENT ERRORS; 26/04/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 10/05/2018 – PPG PROVIDES UPDATE ON INTERNAL INVESTIGATION; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS EMPLOYEES MADE IMPROPER ACCOUNTING ENTRIES

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 6,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 81,596 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59 million, up from 74,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $68.4. About 6.99M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 14/03/2018 – Oil companies temper Iraq’s dreams of production expansion; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Makes Spirited Pitch for Integrated Model — CERAWeek Market Talk; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.52B; 27/04/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT WOODBURY COMMENTS DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q EPS $1.09; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-VITOL JOINS FORCES WITH FRANCE’S TOTAL TO BUILD FLOATING LNG TERMINAL IN PAKISTAN – INDUSTRY, GOVT; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS: ‘l HAVE EVERY INTENTION OF MEETING THOSE TARGETS’; 09/04/2018 – Top Iraq court set to rule on Kurdistan region’s oil exports; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL, EXXON WIN CAMPOS BLOCK FOR 2.1B REAIS; 15/03/2018 – Exxon’s Mark Albers to Retire, Leaving Oil Major’s Inner Sanctum

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Global Mgmt Co accumulated 4,272 shares. 917,104 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui. Colony Gp Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 2,866 shares. Gam Ag invested in 14,765 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Franklin Resource invested in 0% or 19,834 shares. Assets Inv Ltd accumulated 55,590 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Putnam Limited Liability Company holds 2,046 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Profund Lc owns 8,601 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer And Communication stated it has 7,806 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 2,961 shares. 87,867 were reported by Cibc. Private Wealth Advsrs accumulated 0.18% or 4,267 shares. 415,869 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement System. Cohen has 6,880 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $420.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,196 shares to 125,341 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

