Roundview Capital Holds Position in Pepsico (PEP); Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Baidu (BIDU) Holding by $897,080

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 42.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 8,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 27,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 18,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $127.81. About 5.16 million shares traded or 20.99% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 18.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 5,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 35,190 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80M, up from 29,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $111.7. About 2.75M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 19/04/2018 – Baidu Unveils Apollo 2.5, the Newest Upgrade to its Autonomous Driving Open Platform; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU SPIKES 7.3% AFTER 1Q ADJ. PROFIT PER ADR TOPS ESTIMATES; 15/05/2018 – eDiamond Offers First Cryptocurrency for Love and Commitment; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18 per share; 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings; 03/04/2018 – SOKON GETS SHANGHAI EXCHANGE INQUIRY ON PARTNERSHIP WITH BAIDU; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS FIRST BATCH OF LICENSES TO CONDUCT ROAD TESTS FOR AU; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s Star Hire Steps Down as President After Just 14 Months; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Baidu (BIDU) Down 8.4% on Target Price Cut by Susquehanna – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ford’s Sales in China Fell Again, But It’s Not All Bad – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Perception, More Than Anything Else, Is Holding Back IQ Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in July – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Baidu In A Glance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,196 shares to 125,341 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Poplar Forest Cap has invested 0.05% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). First National Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Tru Service has invested 0.09% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Gladius Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). First Personal Financial Ser holds 39,361 shares or 1.47% of its portfolio. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Mngmt Or, a Oregon-based fund reported 54,665 shares. Baldwin Inv Mngmt Lc stated it has 5,250 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt Limited reported 176,625 shares stake. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt reported 0.18% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 3.53M shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth owns 73,346 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Family Firm Inc owns 0.15% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,367 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.72% or 1.08M shares. Buckhead Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 58,374 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies stated it has 1,253 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cincinnati Financial invested in 119,500 shares or 0.59% of the stock.