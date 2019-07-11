Roundview Capital Holds Position in Nike (NKE); Morgan Stanley (MS) Shareholder Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Cut Stake by $310.93 Million

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc sold 7.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 404.83 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.08 billion, down from 412.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $44.02. About 3.39M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 11/04/2018 – SOURCE ENERGY SERVICES LTD SHLE.TO : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS PRICE TARGET TO C$12 FROM C$13; 30/04/2018 – Global Equity Sales Up 8% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 10/05/2018 – VOLVO CARS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, CITI, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO; 07/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $73; 21/03/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY INC LOXO.O : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 06/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – FOR 2017, RATIO OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF CEO TO MEDIAN OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF ALL OTHER EMPLOYEES WAS 192 TO 1; 08/05/2018 – 0QYU: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 11/05/2018 – FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES INC FSCT.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 13/03/2018 – MUFJ MORGAN STANLEY TO FIRE GLEN WOOD OVER HARASSMENT CLAIM

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 4,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,796 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36 million, up from 47,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $88.12. About 1.88M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 21/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS IT `ACTED SWIFTLY’ AFTER IT HEARD OF BEHAVOR ISSUES; 28/04/2018 – At Nike, Revolt Led by Women Leads to Exodus of Male Executives; 14/03/2018 – Nike Investors: Time to Switch Teams to Adidas — Heard on the Street; 19/04/2018 – Fourth Executive Out At Nike As VP Of Footwear Leaves-Portland Business Journal — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – NIKE’S DIVERSITY HEAD LEAVES AMID REVIEW OF CORPORATE CULTURE; 07/05/2018 – NIKE INC – ROSEMARY CLAIR BECOMES NEW VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S AND CESAR GARCIA BECOMES NEW VP, GM GLOBAL RUNNING, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 05/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Drake Spotted Wearing Nike Air Max 1 Sneakers, Casts Doubt on adidas Rumors; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Valley Advsr Adv stated it has 38,085 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Com, Tennessee-based fund reported 4,675 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj owns 18,000 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Advisor Prtn Limited Liability accumulated 34,448 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP holds 71,490 shares. Kiltearn Prns Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 2.55% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Blackrock stated it has 99.00M shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp holds 1.34M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) owns 1,002 shares. Northern Corporation holds 0.16% or 15.32 million shares in its portfolio. Nomura Incorporated holds 0.14% or 769,439 shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset New York invested in 0% or 225 shares. Cambridge Research Advsr holds 0.02% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 59,267 shares. Raymond James & holds 585,278 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 6.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.03 billion for 9.02 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas White Ltd has 8,758 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins Communications stated it has 0.59% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Macquarie Gru has 0.04% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 266,285 shares. Horan Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% or 1,330 shares in its portfolio. Charter Communications invested in 51,892 shares. Lincoln Natl owns 9,963 shares. 45,559 were accumulated by Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank. Carret Asset Management Lc holds 16,710 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.15% or 1.08M shares. Somerset Company has invested 0.76% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). American Rech & Mngmt holds 0.04% or 1,743 shares. Rampart Limited has invested 1.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). S&Co Incorporated reported 0.08% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 175,436 shares. 2.33M were accumulated by Bessemer Group.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $36.00 million activity.