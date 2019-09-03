Roundview Capital Holding In Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Was Raised; Metlife (MET) Holder Franklin Street Advisors Decreased Its Stake by $5.95 Million as Stock Price Rose

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 96.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 141,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The hedge fund held 5,692 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $242,000, down from 147,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $43.93. About 4.82M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names John McCallion Chief Financial Officer; 26/03/2018 – MetLife Career Agency Portal Benefits Existing and Prospective Career Agents in Asia; 10/05/2018 – MetLife selects eight finalists for open innovation program, collab 3.0 EMEA; 20/04/2018 – METLIFE NAMES SUSAN GREENWELL HEAD GLOBAL GOVERNMENT RELATIONS; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump’s bank watchdog bought financial stocks up until taking office; 02/05/2018 – MetLife Investments Asia Limited Expands Institutional Sales Team in Asia; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management: Private Debt Origination Included $3.8B in Infrastructure and Project Finance; 02/04/2018 – TBWA’s Lee Clow, Author Seth Godin and MetLife’s Esther Lee lnducted Into American Marketing Association New York Marketing Hall of Fame®; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS JOHN HELE RETIRES AS CFO; SUCCEEDED BY MCCALLION; 19/04/2018 – DJ MetLife Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MET)

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 23.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 1,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 9,819 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, up from 7,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $4.94 during the last trading session, reaching $198.97. About 2.60 million shares traded or 19.19% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 03/05/2018 – blacq: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond: sources DUBA; 17/04/2018 – Correct: Goldman Sachs 1Q Basel 3 Tier 1 Common Equity Ratio 11.1%; 17/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs says electric car company Tesla may require as much as $10 billion in additional capital by 2020 to fund the company’s operations; 16/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAID TO SLASH POSITION IN CONTESTED HOVNANIAN CDS TRADE; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group Buys 9% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the first quarter, boosted by a 38 percent jump in equities trading revenue; 26/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank reportedly seeks to replace CEO with Goldman executive; 04/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Facebook, and American Airlines Have Earnings Momentum — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – COMMERZBANK AG CBKG.DE : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.75 EUROS FROM 10.5 EUROS; 26/04/2018 – Oil is entering an ‘age of restraint’ just as earnings recover, Goldman strategist says

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,196 shares to 125,341 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Files Plans For 6 Bond ETFs – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman, Point72 lead financing round for Mexican fintech – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Aswath Damodaran: The History of Buybacks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Thursday’s Market Minute: Futures Rise On Chinese Data – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory owns 21,716 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Goldentree Asset Mngmt LP holds 2.08% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 100,265 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Com reported 1,259 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt holds 2,515 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 1,091 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 548,850 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Co reported 24 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com reported 658,078 shares. Provise Mngmt Grp Incorporated Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.06% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Atria Invests invested 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Kiltearn Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.16 million shares or 6.34% of all its holdings. Dubuque Bancorporation Tru Co holds 0.74% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 23,960 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 1.09M shares. Hourglass Capital Ltd Com invested 2.39% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $717.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 67,125 shares to 134,833 shares, valued at $14.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,203 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Under Armour Inc Cl C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Lc holds 0.02% or 9,954 shares in its portfolio. Burney owns 6,189 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Letko Brosseau And Inc stated it has 13,699 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Allstate has 0.02% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 14,501 shares. Regions Fincl Corp stated it has 0.42% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Ohio-based James Investment Research has invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Massachusetts Fin Service Co Ma owns 17.23 million shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Incorporated Lc holds 2,840 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 443,806 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Hl Financial Services Lc reported 4,783 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Financial Bank has 188,211 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 602,659 were accumulated by Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc. Kemnay Advisory Serv holds 0.24% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 25,773 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.17% or 1.54 million shares. Element Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.12% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 89,503 shares.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “MetLife (MET) Announces Mark Weinberger to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MetLife Investment Management Originates Record $7.7 Billion in Private Placement Debt For 1H 2019 – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 08, 2019.