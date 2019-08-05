Roundview Capital Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) Trimmed by $1.60 Million; Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Decreased Holding in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) as Shares Rose

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 59,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 125,341 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 184,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 57.49 million shares traded or 20.03% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 02/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 17/04/2018 – Goldman outpaces peers in debt underwriting, bond trading; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 23/03/2018 – NY AG: BOFA SETTLEMENT ON ELECTRONIC TRADING MASKING; 14/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE WAS 2.78 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.58 PCT IN JANUARY; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America: Overall Credit Quality Remains Strong Across Consumer, Commercial Portfolios; 08/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS MERRILL LYNCH CHARGED WITH GATEKEEPING FAILURES IN THE UNREGISTERED SALES OF SECURITIES; 09/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc sold 16,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 664,659 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.29M, down from 681,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $22.83. About 2.38M shares traded or 20.40% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $420.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 8,056 shares to 27,000 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 12,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,993 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SST).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peoples Svcs Corporation invested in 0.15% or 10,725 shares. Intrust Commercial Bank Na has invested 0.8% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Miles Capital holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 23,776 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 165,083 shares. 58,831 were accumulated by Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Corp. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Company accumulated 5,885 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested in 6.77M shares or 0.46% of the stock. Fosun owns 18,100 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hartford Investment Mgmt stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Daily Journal reported 42.98% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 2.37M shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Hillsdale Mgmt reported 6,450 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca invested in 0.73% or 35.83M shares. 10 owns 112,861 shares. North Carolina-based Glob Endowment Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 10.64 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $188.94 million activity.

Analysts await Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 13.16% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.38 per share. PAA’s profit will be $312.53 million for 13.27 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.68% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Fincl Bank stated it has 1,295 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advisory Rech Inc invested in 2.58% or 5.45M shares. Ontario – Canada-based Brookfield Asset Management has invested 1.43% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Tx has 11,865 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Alphamark Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 2,050 shares. Fdx Advsr invested 0.02% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). 3,000 were reported by First Manhattan Communication. Adams Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Ares Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 17,176 shares. The Tennessee-based Ftb Advsr has invested 0.01% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Somerset Gru Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.41% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Fmr Limited Company reported 215,701 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar reported 124,399 shares. Bollard Group Ltd Company holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 370,548 shares. Citigroup invested in 1.25M shares or 0.03% of the stock.

