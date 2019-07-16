Roundview Capital Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) Has Trimmed by $1.60 Million as Stock Price Declined; Moon Capital Management LP Raised Its Stake in Walmart (WMT) by $4.83 Million

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 59,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,341 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 184,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $29.07. About 49.75 million shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 26/03/2018 – U.S. IPOs Decline 14% in 2018, BofA Leads; 02/04/2018 – Those bank holdings will get even bigger because of his latest winning investment involving Bank of America; 15/05/2018 – Regeneron Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – The threat of a global trade war topped the list of fears in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Fund Manager Survey for March; 23/05/2018 – BOFA SAID TO NAME ZAPPAROLI, GADKARI TO HEAD CAPITAL MARKETS; 02/04/2018 – GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE IPO UNDERWRITERS INCLUDE JPM, BOFA, OTHERS; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Biomet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Surgery Partners at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S BLANCH CONCLUDES BLOOMBERG RADIO INTERVIEW; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: DTI HOLDCO, LENDER CALL ON MARCH 12 VIA BAML

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 63.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 49,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 128,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49 million, up from 78,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $327.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $114.75. About 3.00M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 28/04/2018 – SAINSBURY’S SBRY.L AND WALMART’S WMT.N ASDA IN TALKS ABOUT 10 BLN STG MERGER – SKY NEWS; 18/04/2018 – Walmart: Discounters Are Eating up the Grocery Growth — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s US sales to match Walmart’s within three years, JP Morgan predicts; 14/03/2018 – WALMART IS SAID CLOSE TO FINALIZING FLIPKART DEAL:BUS. STANDARD; 04/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Flipkart board approved in-principle to engaging Walmart on ~$15B bid with Alphabet investing too; Amazon bi; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: The deal with Walmart’s disturbing `funeral potatoes’; 30/05/2018 – Walmart hopes that helping send its workers back to college will keep them with the company; 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 05/03/2018 – WALMART – MEALS WILL ALSO BE AVAILABLE VIA WALMART’S ONLINE GROCERY PICKUP; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- AT LEAST ONE BUYOUT FIRM PLANS TO BREAK UP WALMART’S BRAZIL OPERATION FOR EVENTUAL RESALE, IPO OF

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.63B for 10.24 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $420.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 34,529 shares to 91,663 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,853 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

