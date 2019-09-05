Roundview Capital Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) Has Decreased by $1.60 Million as Share Price Rose; Valero Energy (VLO) Position Maintained by Mount Lucas Management Lp

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 15.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp bought 12,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 96,060 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15M, up from 83,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $76.79. About 4.33 million shares traded or 40.42% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 03/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Redburn Toronto Conference; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON, VALERO REFINERIES IN TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, LOSE POWER DUE TO SUBSTATION FIRE; 14/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Large Cap Adds Dunkin’, Exits Valero Energy; 14/05/2018 – Valero expands into South America with Peru biofuels deal; 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas, Refinery; 08/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery restarting hydrocracker; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q EPS $1.09; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 19/04/2018 – EXPLOSION SETS OFF FIRE AT VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc analyzed 59,196 shares as the company's stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 125,341 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 184,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $261.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $28.12. About 62.31M shares traded or 21.18% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 10.34 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 40,715 shares to 115,124 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,853 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $604.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 166,598 shares to 142,268 shares, valued at $9.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 22,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,067 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares 3 (IEI).