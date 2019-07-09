Roundview Capital Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) Has Cut by $1.60 Million as Stock Declined; Keybank National Association Decreased American Express Co (AXP) Holding by $362,534 as Share Price Rose

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 3,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,408 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.87 million, down from 102,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $125.5. About 1.15 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business Net Write-Off Rate 1.7%; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END; 15/05/2018 – mSlGNlA, Inc. Announces Patent Office Victory in Continued Patent Enforcement Efforts against American Express® Company Subsidiary lnAuth, Inc; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.9 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS -PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB END; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Return on Average Equity 15.2%; 22/05/2018 – Deem Signs Multi-Year Partnership with American Express Global Business Travel; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL NOTES AND FLOATING NOTES DUE 2021, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED EXPENSES WERE $6.9 BLN, UP 9 PERCENT FROM $6.3 BLN A YEAR AGO

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 59,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,341 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 184,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.3. About 16.81M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – Investment News: Merrill Lynch’s incentives for new accounts paying off; 09/05/2018 – Amicus Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Senate Banking Chairman Chastises Citibank, Bank of America on Guns; 15/05/2018 – Magellan Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – SEC: Merrill Lynch Charged With Gatekeeping Failures in the Unregistered Sales of Securities; 28/05/2018 – Global IPOs Up 16% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 10/05/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 30/05/2018 – California Resources at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $420.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,772 shares to 51,796 shares, valued at $4.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 11,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Letko Brosseau And Associate Inc holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 4.16M shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Company holds 0.55% or 22.75 million shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Davidson Inv reported 1.9% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sandler stated it has 1.04% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hudson Bay LP invested in 441,038 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc has 0.71% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 660.28 million shares. 277,380 were reported by Arlington Value Cap Limited Company. 140,426 were reported by Community Retail Bank Of Raymore. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc stated it has 150,810 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. C M Bidwell And Assocs Ltd holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 9,440 shares. North Star Mgmt stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Klingenstein Fields Limited Liability holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 173,867 shares. Snow Cap LP owns 2.07M shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.75 billion for 10.32 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 5,151 shares to 93,566 shares, valued at $8.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 30,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 305,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 404,106 are held by Royal London Asset Management. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.14% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Willingdon Wealth Management invested 0% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Highlander Capital Mngmt Lc owns 700 shares. Caprock Grp Inc Inc Inc invested in 8,543 shares or 0.18% of the stock. 5,552 are held by Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Liability Co. Crestwood Advsrs Gru Llc owns 2,911 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Egerton Cap (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership has 7.23% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Columbia Asset accumulated 31,106 shares or 0.91% of the stock. 752,669 are owned by Junto Cap Management L P. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Spinnaker holds 0.05% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 4,195 shares. Qs Ltd has 27,605 shares. First Comml Bank Of Omaha holds 0.02% or 2,909 shares in its portfolio. Greenwood Gearhart has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71B for 15.30 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

