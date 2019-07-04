Roundview Capital Has Upped Its Nike (NKE) Position; Savant Capital Maintains Position in Mcdonalds (MCD)

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 4,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,816 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, up from 18,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $212.81. About 2.23 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Selling, General, Administrative Expenses Down About 1% Constant-Currency; 16/03/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S A `FIGHT’ FOR MARKET SHARE IN U.S; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hepatitis Case Probed by Health Officials in Kentucky; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for workers; 14/03/2018 – Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US 2017-2021 with Key Players Chick-fil-A, Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Restaurant Brand International and Subway Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – Women’s Groups Urge McDonald’s to Improve Harassment Policy; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: BAD WEATHER HURT SALES IN 1Q IN U.S., EUROPE; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON CHARITY REPORT; 14/03/2018 – MCD: BREAKFAST IS 25%-30% OF SALES, MOST PROFITABLE PART OF DAY

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 4,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,796 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36 million, up from 47,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $86.2. About 3.90M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief says company ‘has failed’ to hire and promote more women and minorities; 08/05/2018 – Another Long-Time Nike Executive Departs Amid Workplace Upheaval; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ACQUIRED CONSUMER DATA AND ANALYTICS FIRM NAMED ZODIAC; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace BehaviorComplaints; 06/03/2018 NKE: Nike website flaw exposed sensitive server data; 15/03/2018 – Nike’s Edwards, Once Seen as Possible CEO Successor, Is Leaving; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s North American Sales Show Signs of a Rebound (Video); 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees’ Survey Triggered Formal Review at Company; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE UP IN 1H FY 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 94,339 are held by Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co. Factory Mutual Ins Co has 0.4% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 393,700 shares. 10,958 were accumulated by Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation. Comml Bank Of Stockton holds 0.44% or 10,080 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 13,534 shares. Moreover, Fdx Advsr has 0.13% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Accredited Investors accumulated 4,127 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Incorporated holds 0.02% or 3,096 shares in its portfolio. Korea Investment holds 0.35% or 918,000 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). New England Research Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 11,660 shares. Ghp Advisors holds 0.05% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 4,695 shares. Montag A & Associates Incorporated has 0.32% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 40,559 shares. Bailard accumulated 0.04% or 8,168 shares.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $420.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,196 shares to 125,341 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $36.00 million activity.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity. The insider Fairhurst David Ogden sold 76,411 shares worth $13.62M. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $5.41 million was sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J. Another trade for 22,036 shares valued at $3.99 million was sold by Gibbs Robert Lane. $537,767 worth of stock was sold by Henry Daniel on Wednesday, February 6.

Savant Capital Llc, which manages about $532.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 36,812 shares to 70,747 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 6,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,868 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV).