Roundview Capital Has Upped Holding in Coca Cola Co (KO); Coca Cola Co (KO) Holder Van Hulzen Asset Management Has Raised Its Position

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 22.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 10,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 55,217 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81 million, up from 45,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $54.26. About 10.91 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/03/2018 – BTS Named a Top 20 Sales Training Company by Training Industry for Fifth Year in a Row; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Net $1.37B; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s rates CCEP bonds A3; outlook stable; 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Operations; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: EXPECT FULL YEAR EPS TO BE DRIVEN BY 2H; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA TO REFRANCHISE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Announces Completion of Notes Offering and Closing of Credit Facility; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 598.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 91,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 106,927 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.45M, up from 15,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $54.26. About 10.91M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/03/2018 – Fox 35 News: BREAKING: Police are investigating a bomb threat which led to the evacuation of the World of Coca-Cola in downtown; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers All Coca-Cola Ratings, Including the Corporate Credit Rating One Notch to ‘A+’; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA TO REFRANCHISE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway bought its stake in Coca-Cola in 1988 for $1.3 billion. At the end of 2017, the investment was worth $18.4 billion, a staggering gain of over 1300%. #AllThingsBuffett; 25/05/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Argentina: Coca-Cola is interested in blueberries from Tucuman; 06/03/2018 Coca-Cola HBC Volume Rises More Than Quadruple 20 Day Average; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – BOARD’S VIEW IS THAT CATHERINE REMAINING ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD IS IN INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Inverness Counsel Limited Co Ny holds 94,146 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 3.38 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 4.10M shares. Marathon, a Maryland-based fund reported 10,851 shares. Caprock Group Incorporated owns 30,090 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.42% or 919,238 shares. Monroe Bankshares Tru Mi reported 9,882 shares. Goelzer Investment Mngmt reported 0.06% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Bell Bancshares invested in 0.49% or 42,699 shares. Moreover, Forte Lc Adv has 0.25% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Cohen Lawrence B has 43,883 shares. Nfc Invs has invested 0.2% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Johnson Counsel has invested 1.08% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 313,553 were reported by Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd. Tiedemann Lc holds 14,834 shares.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50M and $457.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exchange Listed Fds Tr by 27,423 shares to 6,270 shares, valued at $209,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 11,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,566 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $444.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 2,746 shares to 25,761 shares, valued at $3.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,587 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

