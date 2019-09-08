Roundview Capital Has Trimmed Its Bank Amer (BAC) Stake as Stock Rose; As Ciena (CIEN) Stock Rose, Horizon Investment Services Raised Position

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 44.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 14,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 46,119 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 31,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.52. About 4.71M shares traded or 73.63% up from the average. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 15/05/2018 – Ciena Upgrades Caucasus Online’s Black Sea Fibre Optic Network; 31/05/2018 – CIENA: INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q REV. $646.1M, EST. $641.8M; 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Ciena; 21/05/2018 – INAP Transforms Its Global Network Through Ciena Collaboration; 31/05/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N – AROUND THE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH ZTE, l DON’T THINK THAT HAS REALLY BEEN AT ALL IMPACTFUL TO US -CEO, CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ciena Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIEN); 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EBITDA $77.1M; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 12C

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 59,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 125,341 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 184,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 56.05M shares traded or 7.81% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 08/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/03/2018 – MOVES-Bank of America’s EMEA head to leave -memo; 10/05/2018 – Valeant To Participate At 2018 Bank Of America Merrill Lynch Healthcare Conference; 14/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – U.S. senators push banks for information on Russian ‘oligarchs’; 21/05/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 5.3% in 2018, BofA Leads, AXA SA Biggest; 17/04/2018 – Wells Fargo loses steam in commercial lending as rivals pounce; 28/03/2018 – MANNAI PICKS BOFA, NOMURA, STANCHART FOR PERPETUAL $ BOND; 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch tells its clients that mutual funds have significantly larger stakes in Amazon and Netflix compared to the market indexes

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38M and $146.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 7,700 shares to 6,758 shares, valued at $404,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Capital Mngmt owns 142,141 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc invested in 54,176 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Jag Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 490,700 shares or 2.99% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc Inc has invested 0.02% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). State Common Retirement Fund holds 143,723 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company holds 12,154 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rothschild Asset Management Us Incorporated invested in 0.48% or 1.21 million shares. Lpl Limited Com has invested 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Cibc Ww accumulated 25,170 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 1.76M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.16% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 1.14 million shares. Huntington Natl Bank accumulated 0% or 858 shares.

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “55 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “86 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Ciena Corporation’s (NYSE:CIEN) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Ciena Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CIEN) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $420.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 5,275 shares to 17,146 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 158,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Raymond James Downgrade of BAC Stock Mostly Reflects the Known – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Value Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends – Investorplace.com” published on August 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: Lululemon, Twitter and Bank of America – Investorplace.com” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Charlotte pro-bono legal program expanding focus in second year – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: VEEV, CGC, BAC, TIF – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.19 billion for 10.19 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Springowl Associate Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.63% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Snow Capital Management Ltd Partnership holds 3.6% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 2.07M shares. Tcw Incorporated accumulated 0% or 15,100 shares. Baxter Bros has 0.42% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 65,313 shares. First State Bank holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 305,494 shares. Monroe Commercial Bank Tru Mi accumulated 11,257 shares. Mackenzie Corporation, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 8.94 million shares. Bb&T holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 764,922 shares. 16,450 are held by Biondo Investment Limited Liability Company. Appleton Prtnrs Ma invested in 333,119 shares. Syntal Capital Prtnrs Ltd Company stated it has 0.2% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). First Natl Bank Of Hutchinson reported 17,281 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.48% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 21,966 were accumulated by Glenview National Bank Tru Dept. Marshall Wace Llp holds 313,067 shares.