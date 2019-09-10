Roundview Capital Has Trimmed Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) by $1.60 Million as Stock Value Rose; Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Raised Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) Holding

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 16,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The institutional investor held 176,280 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49 million, up from 160,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $37.85. About 1.17 million shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 25/04/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Multi-Year Partnership Between GameChanger And The National Federation Of State High School Associations; 06/03/2018 – 20-year-old sues Dick’s, Walmart over new age-restrictions on rifles; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $2.80 TO $3.00; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S: PRIVATE-LABEL TO REACH $2B IN `RELATIVELY SHORT PERIOD’; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods’ same-store sales fall 2 percent during the fourth quarter; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Dick’s gets traffic surge after taking stand on gun sales; 09/05/2018 – MOSSBERG CITES DICK’S HIRING OF GUN CONTROL LOBBYISTS; 13/03/2018 – Gun Stance May Hurt Struggling Dick’s Sporting Goods; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SEES PRIVATE BRANDS HITTING $2B IN SHORT PERIOD OF TIME; 13/04/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 59,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 125,341 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 184,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $269.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $29.16. About 30.74 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 06/03/2018 – Bank of America has named a new head of prime-brokerage sales in the Americas; 29/03/2018 – Japan Watchdog Says Deutsche Bank, BofA Colluded on Bond Trade; 09/04/2018 – BofA strategist Hartnett pins ‘simple reason’ for market woes on the Fed; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Fall 11% in 2018, BofA Leads; 20/04/2018 – U.S. banks push mortgage apps as home lending slows; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS INTL MKT APPETITE HASN’T CHANGED AFTER STEINHOFF; 11/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 21/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $172 FROM $159; 27/04/2018 – Bank of America Executive Fights Back After Firing; 26/03/2018 – Bank Of America: Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards – Monday, March 26, 2018 9:02 am EDT

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $420.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHH) by 15,662 shares to 57,937 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 11,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.28B for 10.72 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Bay Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 441,038 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.29% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 39,055 shares. Dudley & Shanley invested in 1.53% or 214,300 shares. A D Beadell Invest Counsel, Wisconsin-based fund reported 60,025 shares. Geode Capital Limited Com reported 0.83% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Banque Pictet Cie Sa, Switzerland-based fund reported 808,837 shares. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.61% or 34,780 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Ks owns 0.02% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 47,616 shares. Linscomb & Williams Incorporated holds 42,110 shares. Crystal Rock Cap holds 202,400 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The has 1.14% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 38.23 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.25% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Lsv Asset Mngmt has 1.23% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.09% or 56,000 shares in its portfolio. Clean Yield Grp Inc has 125 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $910.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 98,900 shares to 292,353 shares, valued at $4.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 50,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 668,321 shares, and cut its stake in Nextgen Healthcare Inc.