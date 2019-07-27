Roundview Capital Has Trimmed Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) by $1.60 Million as Stock Declined; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Market Valuation Rose While Syntal Capital Partners Lifted by $719,576 Its Position

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 59,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,341 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 184,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 46.02 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/04/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ CO KHC.O : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $85 FROM $100; 28/03/2018 – GM CEO MARY BARRA SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA AUTO SUMMIT; 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has ‘zero equity value,’ Bank of America says after deep dive analysis; 14/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – U.S. gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 03/05/2018 – BofA’s Capital Markets Head Murphy Is Said to Join Silver Lake; 20/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Adds JB Hunt, Exits Bank of America: 13F; 16/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 80.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc bought 6,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,508 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 8,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.56 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 16 sales for $262.64 million activity. Matthew Price sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98M. Shares for $2.93 million were sold by Sheppard Valarie L. 9,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $891,000 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M worth of stock. Coombe Gary A also sold $845,100 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, January 28. On Thursday, January 31 Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 19,049 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Strategic Wealth Ltd Liability has 0.48% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Mercantile Trust Com accumulated 6,482 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Aureus Asset Lc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ameritas Investment Prns has invested 0.41% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Com reported 0.09% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 10 owns 163,248 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldgs has 1.62% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,730 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 82,675 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot & Inc Ma stated it has 644,084 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Co has invested 0.5% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ashford Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 2,482 shares. Centre Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 44,410 shares. Castleark Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 3,800 shares. Berkshire Hathaway stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 1,792 are held by Pittenger & Anderson.

Syntal Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $422.80 million and $221.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hff Inc Cl A (NYSE:HF) by 10,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $7.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

