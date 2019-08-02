Roundview Capital Has Trimmed Bank Amer (BAC) Stake by $1.60 Million as Stock Price Rose; Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Holder Richard Bernstein Advisors Decreased Stake by $941,400

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 66.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 37,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 18,916 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $477,000, down from 56,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.41. About 27,583 shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – COMMON SHAREHOLDERS OF MB FINANCIAL WILL RECEIVE $54.20 OF TOTAL CONSIDERATION; 22/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP FITB.O : MACQUARIE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – DEAL FOR VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $4.7 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Pays Premium to Grab Bigger Share of Chicago Market; 25/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP FITB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $34; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Signals Resurgence of Banker Confidence — Heard on the Street; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP SEES RESTRUCTURING COSTS OF $300 MLN AFTER-TAX RELATED TO MB FINANCIAL DEAL – PRESENTATION; 24/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 69-24 IN FAVOR OF CONFIRMING FORMER BANKER JELENA MCWILLIAMS TO LEAD FEDERAL DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD EXPECTS DEAL TO CLOSE BY YEAR END – CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Establishes Strategic Relationship with lntellect

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 59,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 125,341 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 184,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.49. About 76.22 million shares traded or 60.67% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 05/04/2018 – BI Nordic: BANK OF AMERICA: Massive amounts of overseas cash are about to pour into the US – and provide a boost to the; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SAYS PROPOSAL FOR INDEPENDENT CHAIR GETS 30.7% SUPPORT; 26/03/2018 – Bank Of America: Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards – Monday, March 26, 2018 9:02 am EDT; 29/03/2018 – JAPAN’S ANTITRUST WATCHDOG FTC: WARNS DEUTSCHE BANK, BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH OVER ALLEGED 2012 BOND-PRICE FIXING; 23/03/2018 – NY AG Fines Bank Of America $42 Million For Fraudulent ‘masking’ Scheme — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Michelle Moore, head of digital banking at Bank of America; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q-End Nonperforming Assets Ratio 0.72%; 09/04/2018 – GERMANY’S M+W SAID TO SELECT BOFA, UBS FOR POTENTIAL IPO; 16/05/2018 – Theravance Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 10.68 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,853 shares to 9,819 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axon Enterprise Inc by 10,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

Analysts await Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 14.06% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.64 per share. FITB’s profit will be $534.43M for 9.73 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Fifth Third Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.82% EPS growth.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $3.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 69,071 shares to 93,262 shares, valued at $11.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 18,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).