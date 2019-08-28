Roundview Capital Has Raised Ppg Inds (PPG) Holding; Cohen & Steers Boosted Douglas Emmett (DEI) Holding By $47.15 Million

Roundview Capital Llc increased Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) stake by 125.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Roundview Capital Llc acquired 3,036 shares as Ppg Inds Inc (PPG)’s stock rose 1.66%. The Roundview Capital Llc holds 5,458 shares with $616,000 value, up from 2,422 last quarter. Ppg Inds Inc now has $25.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $107.38. About 23,105 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 27/04/2018 – PPG APPROVES BUSINESS RESTRUCTURING PLAN; 10/05/2018 – PPG: Investigation Has Found Evidence of Improper Acctg Entries Made by Certain Employees at Former Controller’s Direction; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS INVESTIGATION HAS FOUND EVIDENCE IMPROPER ACCOUNTING; 22/05/2018 – PPG Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Delayed Form 10-Q Filing; 19/04/2018 – PPG Investigating Internal Report of Accounting Violations; 22/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 22/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) and; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: His Employment With the Co Was Terminated as of May 10; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Commitment Remains to Deploy at Least $2.4 Billion on Acquisitions and Buybacks in 2018

Cohen & Steers Inc increased Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) stake by 23.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cohen & Steers Inc acquired 1.18 million shares as Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI)’s stock declined 1.23%. The Cohen & Steers Inc holds 6.26M shares with $253.03M value, up from 5.08M last quarter. Douglas Emmett Inc. now has $7.22 billion valuation. It closed at $41.22 lastly. It is up 6.58% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DEI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Douglas Emmett Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DEI); 12/03/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS APPOINTS ANDREA ROVELLINI AS CFO TO REPLACE FRANCESCO MELE; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS ECB TO INTRODUCE ADD-ON ON RISK WEIGHTED ASSETS CALCULATED ON NON-PERFORMING EXPOSURES BY YEAR-END, PRELIMINARY INDICATIONS POINT TO 4-5 BLN EURO ADD-ON – SLIDE; 06/04/2018 – UBI BANCA CEO SAYS BANK TWO YEARS AGO DECIDED AGAINST POTENTIAL OFFER FOR MONTE DEI PASCHI BUT IF LENDER WERE ASKED TO LOOK AT IT AGAIN A NEW ASSESSMENT WOULD BE NECESSARY; 27/04/2018 – INTESA SANPAOLO CEO SAYS STRUCTURAL CONDITIONS AT MONTE DEI PASCHI NOT WORRYING, IN ANY CASE INTESA NOT WILLING TO INTERVENE; 27/04/2018 – FORMER MONTE DEI PASCHI EXECS FABRIZIO VIOLA AND ALESSANDRO PROFUMO SENT TO TRIAL IN MILAN ON ALLEGED MARKET RIGGING AND ACCOUNTING FRAUD; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT INC QTRLY REVENUES INCREASED BY 9.1% TO $212.2 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT INC QTRLY FFO OF $0.49 PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR FFO/SHR; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS IFRS9 FIRST TIME ADOPTION IMPACT ON EQUITY REVISED SLIGHTLY UP TO 1.4 BLN EUROS FROM INITIAL ESTIMATE OF 1.2 BLN EUROS – SLIDE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap reported 0.06% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Webster Bancorp N A, Connecticut-based fund reported 800 shares. Tompkins Fincl invested in 0.01% or 350 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Inc Llp reported 0% stake. The Virginia-based Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Com has invested 0.86% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). 13,288 are owned by Financial Bank Of Stockton. Newman Dignan Sheerar has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). 2,405 are held by Strategic Fincl Services Inc. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 6,252 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited owns 52,937 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability Company holds 1.02% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 86,932 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.1% or 19,968 shares. Conning Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). British Columbia Investment Corporation owns 69,481 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. The Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Management has invested 0% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Homeowners Now Can Shop Interior Designer Leanne Ford’s Favorite PPG Paint Colors With New Color Guide at The Home Depot – StreetInsider.com” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “PPG Foundation Invests $160,000 in Next-Generation Workforce – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PPG Foundation Invests $1.5 Million in Grants to Support Educational, Community Sustainability Programs – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “PPG Partners With Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania to Introduce Students to Careers in Artificial Intelligence, STEM-Related Fields – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “PPG joins group to create new materials for the U.S. Army – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PPG Industries has $125 highest and $106 lowest target. $114.40’s average target is 6.54% above currents $107.38 stock price. PPG Industries had 12 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, March 22 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 12. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, April 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold DEI shares while 79 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 153.98 million shares or 1.34% less from 156.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 0.18% stake. Meeder Asset Management Inc invested in 65 shares or 0% of the stock. Veritable Lp invested in 0.01% or 12,403 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has invested 0% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8.00 million shares. 116,119 are held by Arizona State Retirement Sys. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 250,742 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 50,900 shares. Macquarie Gru accumulated 75,800 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.07% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 6,271 shares. 210,509 are held by Retirement Sys Of Alabama. Howe & Rusling owns 74 shares. Honeywell Intl holds 1.19% or 75,724 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What You Need To Know Before Investing In Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Douglas Emmett Releases Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results – PRNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IPG’s 2019 Inclusion Awards Reflect Focus on Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) stake by 38,266 shares to 442,388 valued at $9.41M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) stake by 14,664 shares and now owns 13,979 shares. Hsbc Holdings Plc 6.20 Pfd. A was reduced too.