Roundview Capital Has Raised Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding By $353,923; Universal Forest Products Has 1.47 Sentiment

Roundview Capital Llc increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 23.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Roundview Capital Llc acquired 1,853 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Roundview Capital Llc holds 9,819 shares with $1.89M value, up from 7,966 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $71.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $199.03. About 199,502 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS PERFORMANCE METRICS ARE TRACKING “IN LINE OR BETTER” THAN MANAGEMENT GOALS -CFO; 08/05/2018 – FORMER TRUMP ADVISER, GOLDMAN PRESIDENT COHN SPEAKS ON CNBC; 18/05/2018 – Nickel in Longest Run of Weekly Gains in ’18 as Goldman Endorses; 18/05/2018 – Goldman C.E.O. Blankfein Is Likely to Step Down in December; 03/04/2018 – Goldman Hires JPMorgan’s Hari Moorthy As Partner Overseeing New Effort; 27/03/2018 – “It is because of the lack of inflation that some of these variables can appear stretched without ringing alarm bells for equity investors,” the Goldman note said; 07/03/2018 – PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM ADVENT HIRES GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N AND ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA TO SELL DUTCH CONVEYOR BELT COMPANY AMMERAAL BELTECH; 22/05/2018 – Cooper Cos Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 14; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS IT AIMS FOR 2021 ANALYST CLASS TO BE 50% WOMEN; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Goldman Sachs (senior at A3) And Affiliates; Changes Outlook To Negative On Rated Operating Subsidiaries, Stable Outlook On Holdco

Universal Forest Products Inc (UFPI) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 88 investment professionals increased and opened new equity positions, while 60 decreased and sold equity positions in Universal Forest Products Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 48.67 million shares, down from 49.31 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Universal Forest Products Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 52 Increased: 59 New Position: 29.

Covalent Partners Llc holds 5.7% of its portfolio in Universal Forest Products, Inc. for 100,135 shares. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc owns 395,108 shares or 1.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zebra Capital Management Llc has 0.88% invested in the company for 55,740 shares. The Minnesota-based Foundry Partners Llc has invested 0.52% in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 21,305 shares.

The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.67. About 7,811 shares traded. Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) has risen 13.63% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPI News: 19/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC UFPI.O – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMIANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – UFPI signs agreement to acquire certain assets of North American Container Corporation; 18/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products 1Q on 8c/Shr Gain From Sale of Assets; 30/05/2018 – Universal Forest at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products: Won’t Immediately Fill Vacancy on Board; 19/04/2018 – UFPI BOARD OKS INCREASED SEMIANNUAL DIV; 27/03/2018 UFPI IN PACT TO BUY SOME ASSETS OF NORTH AMERICAN CONTAINER; 27/03/2018 – Universal Forest Products to Purchase Substantially All of Operating Assets of North Amer Container Corp; 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC UFPI.O SEES FY SALES ABOUT $50 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Correct: Universal Forest Products 1Q Net $32.8M

Analysts await Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.66 per share. UFPI’s profit will be $47.23 million for 12.56 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Universal Forest Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Universal Forest Products, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets wood and wood-alternative products for home centers and other retailers. The company has market cap of $2.37 billion. The firm offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages. It has a 14.73 P/E ratio. It also provides roof trusses, lumber cut and shaped, plywood, oriented strand board, and dimensional lumber products for use in the construction of manufactured housings; and designs, makes, and installs in-store environments.

