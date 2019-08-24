Roundview Capital Has Lifted Its Holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) as Stock Declined; As Danaher (DHR) Shares Rose, Third Point Raised Holding

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 54.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 40,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 115,124 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 74,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 44.98 million shares traded or 26.36% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 25/04/2018 – Ford beat analyst expectations, helped by lower taxes and cost cutting measures; 22/03/2018 – India’s Mahindra, U.S. carmaker Ford to develop SUVs, electric vehicle; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Manafort’s ex-son-in-law cut plea deal; 09/05/2018 – Ford halts F-series, Super Duty production after fire at supplier; 08/05/2018 – Ford is scrambling to limit the impact of stopping F-Series production; 15/03/2018 – FORD TO BUILD HYBRID F-150, MUSTANG, EXPLORER, ESCAPE, BRONCO; 22/03/2018 – During his 2005 confirmation hearing to become U.N. ambassador, State Department intelligence chief Carl Ford called Bolton “a serial abuser” and “a quintessential kiss-up, kick-down sort of guy.”; 15/03/2018 – Ford Readies North America’s Freshest Lineup by 2020 with Onslaught of Connected New Trucks, SUVs and Hybrids; 14/03/2018 – Ford Motor Company to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD COMPLETELY DIVEST EAGLE FORD POSITION TO PAY DOWN DEBT, BECOME PERMIAN PURE-PLAY

Third Point Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 19.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 3.71 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489.79M, up from 3.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $135.4. About 2.02M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,196 shares to 125,341 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. 10,200 shares valued at $100,038 were bought by THORNTON JOHN L on Thursday, May 23. On Thursday, August 1 FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought $8.00M worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 840,962 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Excalibur Mgmt stated it has 100,290 shares. 1,479 are owned by San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca). Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership owns 15.61 million shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. North Star Mgmt has 133,961 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Plante Moran Fin Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 450 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 521,663 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corp has 51,000 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.07% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Proffitt Goodson Inc invested 0.02% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Da Davidson invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd Com reported 165,381 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd owns 796,560 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Inc Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 525,933 shares. Whittier Trust, California-based fund reported 21,783 shares.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97 billion and $8.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 430,000 shares to 2.20 million shares, valued at $249.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 760,000 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.