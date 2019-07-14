Roundview Capital Has Increased Its Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Stake; Foyston Gordon & Payne Decreased Pepsico (PEP) Stake

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased Pepsico Inc. (PEP) stake by 1.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 3,097 shares as Pepsico Inc. (PEP)’s stock rose 13.35%. The Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc holds 184,071 shares with $22.56M value, down from 187,168 last quarter. Pepsico Inc. now has $186.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $133.28. About 4.48M shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC

Roundview Capital Llc increased Ford Mtr Co Del (F) stake by 54.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Roundview Capital Llc acquired 40,715 shares as Ford Mtr Co Del (F)’s stock rose 23.19%. The Roundview Capital Llc holds 115,124 shares with $1.01 million value, up from 74,409 last quarter. Ford Mtr Co Del now has $41.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.94% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.49. About 40.24M shares traded or 10.37% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 7.33% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 25/04/2018 – Ford earnings: 43 cents per share, vs 41 cents expected; 09/05/2018 – Ford chairman says ‘fairly large’ changes in store for automaker; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. launches probe into auto imports; 10/04/2018 – OUTFRONT Media and Ford Launch Billboard Splash Campaign To Bring Mustang’s ‘Personalized Pony’ Experience To Life; 26/04/2018 – DOT TSA: Firearm detected by TSA officers at Ford International Airport; 09/05/2018 – IPT: Ford Motor Credit EUR Benchmark 3Y FRN, 5.5Y FRN; 05/03/2018 – Companies, industry groups target Congress to derail Trump tariffs; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Ford Credit Auto Lease Trust 2018-A Notes; 04/04/2018 – Ford Concerned Nafta Rule Changes Wouldn’t Preserve U.S. Jobs; 16/05/2018 – Ford Sees 2Q Adverse Effect of 12c-14c From Lost Production

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $130 target. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of PEP in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Morgan Stanley. Macquarie Research maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Thursday, April 18 with “Outperform” rating. Macquarie Research upgraded the shares of PEP in report on Tuesday, February 19 to “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connors Investor Serv Inc invested in 242,928 shares or 4.05% of the stock. First Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.29% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1.19M shares. Bath Savings Tru Company, Maine-based fund reported 28,567 shares. Mraz Amerine And Associate holds 0.11% or 2,878 shares. Town And Country Bancorp And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru has invested 2.45% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Navellier And Assocs invested 0.29% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cordasco Fincl Ntwk accumulated 390 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 30,804 shares. Violich Cap Mngmt owns 2.82% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 90,696 shares. Northstar Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 16,904 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested 0.03% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 307,160 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Dubuque Bank And Commerce has 7,634 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Jolley Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.6% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Gillespie Robinson Grimm reported 232,865 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community National Bank & Trust Na has 2,565 shares. Mount Vernon Assocs Incorporated Md stated it has 0.23% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Nordea Investment Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 495,957 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Co invested in 86,069 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 583,906 shares. Cls Investments Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Wetherby Asset holds 34,582 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 501,425 are held by Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Co. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 514,400 shares. Field & Main State Bank reported 0% stake. The Australia-based Westpac Banking Corp has invested 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Duncker Streett & Com reported 1,400 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 0.03% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 62,770 shares. Susquehanna Gru Llp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 15.61 million shares. Putnam Invs Llc has 0% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 65,082 shares.

