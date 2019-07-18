Roundview Capital Has Increased By $353,923 Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position; Boston Scientific (BSX) Sentiment Is 1.38

Roundview Capital Llc increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 23.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Roundview Capital Llc acquired 1,853 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)’s stock rose 0.88%. The Roundview Capital Llc holds 9,819 shares with $1.89M value, up from 7,966 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $78.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $214.05. About 639,668 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 19/04/2018 – Clorox Announces May 8 Webcast of Company Presentation at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 23/05/2018 – US Foods Holding Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 26/03/2018 – Goldman: Corporate profitability to jump to highest level in 11 years because of tax cut; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN IS “OPEN MINDED” TO BUYING COMPANIES TO EXPAND AND LIKELY TO CONTINUE BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS -CFO; 12/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: #Breaking — Harvey M. Schwartz to Retire From Goldman Sachs, David M. Solomon to Serve as Sole President and; 27/04/2018 – GREENSKY INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 16/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SPOKESMAN PROVIDES DETAILS; 24/05/2018 – DYAL, PETERSHILL ARE SAID TO TEAM UP TO TAKE STAKE IN CLEARLAKE; 19/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs points out the S&P is following the “typical” path coming out of a double-digit correction outside of an economic recession and this implies a possible return to the old highs in a couple of months, with further upside toward the 3000 level on the S&P 500 later on; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Goldman Sachs CEO Blankfein prepares to leave the company as soon as year’s end, company co-presidents

Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 305 institutional investors increased and opened new stock positions, while 221 sold and decreased their holdings in Boston Scientific Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 1.21 billion shares, down from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Boston Scientific Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 14 to 13 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 36 Reduced: 185 Increased: 213 New Position: 92.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 727 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 107,744 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Soros Fund Mgmt Limited stated it has 22,682 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Stanley owns 1.21% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 25,857 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners holds 0.04% or 4,229 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 110,443 shares. Factory Mutual reported 404,900 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited has invested 0.07% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Comerica Bancorp has 0.11% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 67,374 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.1% or 44,377 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt accumulated 1,844 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel accumulated 0.04% or 2,350 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.18% or 219,361 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Capital Management Incorporated stated it has 30,161 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Braun Stacey Assocs reported 0.61% stake.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Do Institutions Own Shares In The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)? – Yahoo Finance" on June 20, 2019

Among 4 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group had 8 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The rating was downgraded by Societe Generale on Friday, February 1 to “Sell”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $218 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) rating on Tuesday, April 16. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $260 target.

Bollard Group Llc holds 48.65% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation for 33.58 million shares. Sector Gamma As owns 1.12 million shares or 6.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Senator Investment Group Lp has 4.33% invested in the company for 5.00 million shares. The New York-based South Street Advisors Llc has invested 3.75% in the stock. Sirios Capital Management L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.61 million shares.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, makes, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. The company has market cap of $59.35 billion. It operates through three divisions: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. It has a 33.34 P/E ratio. The firm offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; other coronary therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 7.32% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.41 per share. BSX’s profit will be $528.51 million for 28.07 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.57% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.03% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $42.67. About 1.04 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) has risen 24.15% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500.