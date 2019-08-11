Roundview Capital Has Cut Bank Amer (BAC) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Advisors Asset Management Has Boosted Position in Progressive Ohio (PGR) by $638,064

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 59,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 125,341 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 184,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $263.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.33. About 52.60M shares traded or 6.26% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 04/05/2018 – Crispr Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 17; 02/04/2018 – Hawaii News Now: Source: Panthers bidder to visit Bank of America stadium Monday; 09/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Citigroup, Bank of America Criticized by Senator on Firearms Ban; 19/04/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Agents $1.1B Facility for Compass Diversified; 27/04/2018 – Bank of America Executive Fights Back After Firing; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 12/03/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 10/04/2018 – HARVARD KENNEDY, BOFA ANNOUNCE COUNCIL ON RESPONSIBLE USE OF AI

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 14.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 8,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 68,071 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, up from 59,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.6. About 2.58 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv has invested 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 11.88M were reported by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Ltd Com. Maple Mgmt invested in 1.99% or 306,550 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Ltd holds 2.22 million shares. Moreover, Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 1.19% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Biondo Invest Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.11% stake. 150,000 are held by Monetta Fincl Services. Zacks Inv Management has 632,433 shares. Advisory Research Inc invested in 84,174 shares. Winfield Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 5,500 shares. Moreover, Eagle Capital Llc has 0.01% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Benjamin F Edwards & Company holds 63,596 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Pension Ser owns 9.14 million shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Gould Asset Management Limited Company Ca holds 0.08% or 8,164 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Muted Trading Performance to Hurt BofA’s (BAC) Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank of America declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank Of America: The Reason To Stay Long The Stock – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “What to Expect When Bank of America Reports Wednesday – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America: The 2 Reasons Why This Bank Is Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 21, 2019.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 5,275 shares to 17,146 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 158,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 10.26 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 7.77 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Campbell Communication Adviser Ltd Com holds 3,232 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.23% stake. Moreover, National Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.2% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 3.21M shares. Moreover, Optimum Investment Advsrs has 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 100 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited holds 0.04% or 12,749 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Limited Liability Company owns 3,566 shares. Signaturefd Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Wells Fargo Mn has 0.1% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Whittier Trust holds 52,095 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Profund Limited Liability Com holds 10,487 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.17% or 44,632 shares. South Dakota Council accumulated 0.05% or 31,300 shares. Columbus Circle owns 256,500 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 143,298 shares.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Progressive Corp (PGR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Progressive Announces Dividend Information – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive Down 4% Following Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.