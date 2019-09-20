Roundview Capital Has Boosted By $527,160 Its Amgen (AMGN) Holding; CGG ORDINARY SHARES (CGPVF) Shorts Raised By 1.61%

CGG ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CGPVF) had an increase of 1.61% in short interest. CGPVF’s SI was 572,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.61% from 563,500 shares previously. It closed at $2.4 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Roundview Capital Llc increased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 50.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Roundview Capital Llc acquired 2,865 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Roundview Capital Llc holds 8,493 shares with $1.57 million value, up from 5,628 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $118.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $197.73. About 1.26 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – Amgen earnings boosted by new products, lower tax rate; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Tencent, Exits Celgene, Cuts Amgen; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – EC APPROVED A NEW INDICATION IN REPATHA; 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is the First and Only FDA-Approved Treatment to Block the Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide Receptor; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN EUROPE’S BIOSIMILAR DRUG FOR TREATMENT OF BREAST AND GASTRIC CANCER; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN: EC APPROVES REPATHA TO PREVENT HEART ATTACK, STROKE; 17/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TRIAL SHOWED EPISODIC MIGRAINE FREQUENCY CUT BY AT LEAST 50 PERCENT IN 30.3 PERCENT OF AIMOVIG PATIENTS VS 13.7 PERCENT OF PLACEBO GROUP; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Agreement Provides Praluent at Lower Net Price and Enables Streamlined Patient Access Based on Physician Attestatio

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brick And Kyle Assocs holds 1,543 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Brave Asset Mngmt Inc invested 1.37% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Orbimed Advsr Lc invested in 0.35% or 122,100 shares. Papp L Roy & Associates holds 12,540 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 52,120 shares. Vigilant Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Il accumulated 2.07% or 109,359 shares. Gulf Interest Financial Bank (Uk), a United Kingdom-based fund reported 148,094 shares. Cibc Asset Inc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Neuberger Berman Group Inc accumulated 187,575 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mckinley Carter Wealth accumulated 0.11% or 2,201 shares. 54,523 are held by Regentatlantic Cap. Hanson Mcclain invested in 0.01% or 1,928 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Com owns 15,609 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gru Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.25% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 17,825 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Amgen has $24000 highest and $19800 lowest target. $215.50’s average target is 8.99% above currents $197.73 stock price. Amgen had 13 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho downgraded the shares of AMGN in report on Monday, August 19 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 27 with “Sector Perform”. Mizuho maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Friday, June 21. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $208 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Monday, July 15 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, August 16. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 12 with “Market Perform”. On Thursday, August 29 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, August 13, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer.