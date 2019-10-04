Roundview Capital Has Boosted Ametek New (AME) Stake by $370,800 as Shares Rose; Sun Life Finl (SLF) Shareholder Hillsdale Investment Management Decreased Position as Share Price Rose

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 44.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 4,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 13,280 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21M, up from 9,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $87.39. About 774,774 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom; 12/04/2018 – EDAX Inc., a business unit of AMETEK to optimize service experience with Mize software; 09/05/2018 – AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2Q EPS 76c-EPS 78c; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 72C; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK Acquires SoundCom Systems; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME); 09/04/2018 – AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches AMETEK Insight, a Cloud-Based Information Tool; 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (SLF) by 31.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 225,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 490,790 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.30 million, down from 715,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Sun Life Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $43.06. About 632,778 shares traded or 23.42% up from the average. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has risen 1.75% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT LOSS $158 MLN VS NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $2,027 MLN LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $5,993 MLN VS $7,009 MLN; 02/05/2018 – PBOC END-APRIL OUTSTANDING SLF 39.1B YUAN; 03/05/2018 – Sun Life Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 112% to 14 Days; 03/04/2018 – Sun Life Financial strengthens its Asia high net worth insurance business; 19/04/2018 – Sun Life Building Makes History on Its 100th Anniversary Earning the First Ever BOMA BEST Platinum Certification for a Centennial Building in North America; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life 1Q Net C$693M; 02/04/2018 – PBOC SAYS 1-MONTH SLF OFFERED AT 3.9%; 09/05/2018 – KC Royals pitcher Brad Keller closes Sun Life Home Run to Health youth fitness program with free game tickets for kids; 03/04/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – THERE ARE NO CHANGES TO SLF INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS, PRODUCTS OR SERVICES RESULTING FROM ANNOUNCEMENT

More notable recent AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Ametek Is A Market Leader But Looks Overvalued – Seeking Alpha" on February 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Here is What Hedge Funds Think About AMETEK, Inc. (AME) – Yahoo Finance" published on June 10, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: "M&A wrap: Apollo, Matt Nord, David Sambur, Wells Fargo, Sagewind, Balance Point, Carlyle – Mergers & Acquisitions" on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Mario Gabelli Comments on AMETEK – Yahoo Finance" published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "AMETEK buys Pacific Design for $125M – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. SLF’s profit will be $580.33M for 10.98 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by Sun Life Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Sun Life Financial Inc.'s Subordinated Debentures – Yahoo Finance" on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Sun Life boosts dividend, stock buyback; AUM reaches C$1.01T – Seeking Alpha" published on May 08, 2019, Fool.ca published: "3 TSX Index Dividend Stocks to Diversify Your RRSP – The Motley Fool Canada" on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Sun Life Financial, Inc. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha" published on November 08, 2018 as well as Fool.ca's news article titled: "This Industry Is Ripe With Top Picks for Your TFSA and RRSP – The Motley Fool Canada" with publication date: February 20, 2019.