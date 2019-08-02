Roundview Capital Cut Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) by $1.60 Million; Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Raised Stake in Viasat (VSAT) by $369,600

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 51.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The institutional investor held 14,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 9,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $78.76. About 218,633 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – AGREEMENT IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE IMPACT ON EMPLOYEE HEADCOUNT AT EITHER COMPANY; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Rev $439.7M; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 03/04/2018 – Viasat Expands Dublin Office; Sets up European Software Centre of Excellence; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $439.7 MLN VS $416.4 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Viasat, Cloud Peak Energy, Steven Madden, Entravision Communications, Hawaiian Elec; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 05/04/2018 – EUTELSAT:KONNECT VHTS ORDER REPLACES VIASAT-3 INVESTMENT; 21/03/2018 – ViaSat at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 59,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 125,341 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 184,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $270.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $29.06. About 35.10 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 26/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch B.V. Files Annual Financial Report; 03/04/2018 – THIRD POINT REINSURANCE LTD TPRE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $17 FROM $18; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Net $6.9B; 28/03/2018 – GM CEO MARY BARRA SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA AUTO SUMMIT; 15/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 10% in 2018, BofA Leads; 01/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – The Morning Risk Report: BofA Whistlebowers Win Record Awards; 23/03/2018 – NY AG: BOFA SETTLEMENT ON ELECTRONIC TRADING MASKING; 30/05/2018 – SUMMER INFANT – EXECUTED COMMITMENT LETTERS FOR AN AMENDED AND EXTENDED $60 MLN ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH BANK OF AMERICA, N.A

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 10.53 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

