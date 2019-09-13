Roundview Capital Cut By $1.79 Million Its Bank Amer (BAC) Position; Ferrari N.V.HARES (RACE) Sellers Decreased By 6.52% Their Shorts

Ferrari N.V.HARES (NYSE:RACE) had a decrease of 6.52% in short interest. RACE’s SI was 2.58 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.52% from 2.76M shares previously. With 456,100 avg volume, 6 days are for Ferrari N.V.HARES (NYSE:RACE)’s short sellers to cover RACE’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $152.83. About 255,730 shares traded. Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) has risen 23.43% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RACE News: 12/03/2018 – Huntsman Appoints Daniele Ferrari to Its Bd of Directors; 14/04/2018 – Motor racing-Vettel leads Ferrari one-two in final China practice; 25/04/2018 – FERRARI RACE.Ml : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 113 EUROS FROM 104 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – FERRARI TO CONSIDER RAISING PRODN VOL GRADUALLY IN NEXT YRS; 06/03/2018 – ST MIcro: CEO Bozotti Passes the Keys to the Ferrari — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – Ferrari: Alessandro Gili to Leave Company Effective May 31; 24/04/2018 – FERRARI: Ferrari First Quarter 2018 financial results will be to announced on May 3; 03/05/2018 – Ferrari Backs 2018 View; 13/04/2018 – FERRARI CHAIRMAN SAYS THERE WON’T BE A PURE ELECTRIC FERRARI SPORTS CAR BEFORE 2022; 09/05/2018 – Ferrari Short-Interest Ratio Rises 21% to 12 Days

Roundview Capital Llc decreased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 49.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Roundview Capital Llc sold 61,587 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Roundview Capital Llc holds 63,754 shares with $1.85 million value, down from 125,341 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $281.34B valuation. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $30.23. About 56.05M shares traded or 4.84% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/05/2018 – lnvitae to participate in two upcoming investor conferences, the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Heath Care Conference and the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – Sabre to participate in upcoming Bank of America 2018 Global Technology Conference; 22/03/2018 – NASPERS – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY APPOINTED JOINT GLOBAL-COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOK-RUNNERS TO MANAGE TRANSACTION; 05/04/2018 – BOFA FINANCE PRICES OFFERING OF $250M NOTES DUE MAY 2023; 10/05/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 14/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup are among a group of banks that banned credit card purchases for digital currency in February; 15/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Iqvia Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Among 5 analysts covering Ferrari (NYSE:RACE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ferrari has $22500 highest and $16000 lowest target. $190.80’s average target is 24.84% above currents $152.83 stock price. Ferrari had 10 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 9. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 3 by UBS. The stock of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 7. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Credit Suisse. Bank of America maintained Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) rating on Thursday, July 18. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $22500 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Goldman Sachs.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company has market cap of $38.04 billion. The firm offers seven models, including four sports cars that include 488 GTB, 488 Spider, F12berlinetta, and special series F12tfd; and three GT cars, which comprise California T, GTC4Lusso, and GTC4Lusso T. It has a 34.08 P/E ratio. It also provides LaFerrari Aperta, a limited edition supercar; Fuoriserie, a very limited editions series; one-off cars; F60 America, a V12 open air roadster; and Ferrari J50, a two-seater mid-rear-engined roadster.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 11.11 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Roundview Capital Llc increased Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) stake by 4,120 shares to 13,280 valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 2,865 shares and now owns 8,493 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) was raised too.